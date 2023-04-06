Resecurity's Selene Giupponi Receives Award for Outstanding Digital Forensics Work

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500 companies, is proud to announce that Selene Giupponi, Managing Director (Italy), has been honored with a prestigious award for her exceptional work in the field of digital forensics.

The award recognizes Selene Giupponi's outstanding contributions to the industry as digital forensics & investigations professional. The well-deserved recognition is a result of her unwavering dedication and commitment to achieving excellence in her work. Being Managing Director of Resecurity, Inc. based in Italy. Selene Giupponi worked on high-profile cases for clients ranging from government agencies to major Fortune 500 companies.

"Her extensive experience in the cybercrime investigations field and her dedication to staying at the forefront of industry developments have made her an invaluable member of the team. Selene's expertise has been instrumental in helping Resecurity's clients navigate complex cybersecurity threats and respond to data breaches." said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

Selene Giupponi is a frequent speaker at international civil and law enforcement conferences and holds a degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Rome La Sapienza and post-graduate work in Computer Forensics and Digital Investigations from the University of Camerino. She is also a member of the Engineers Association of the Latina Province and a member of its ICT board. Selene is a founding member of the European Cyber Security Organization (ECSO) and Secretary General at Women4cyber Italy.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

