NAWBO and United WE Launch Partnership to Educate and Empower Women to Serve in Civic Leadership

Programming will empower women to effectively serve their local communities

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and United Women's Empowerment (United WE) are proud to announce a new partnership that will educate women on how to make a positive impact and build skills that will benefit their communities and businesses. Together, they will provide virtual programming with a focus on civic leadership and community service, along with relevant policy topics and important professional skill development.

This affiliate partnership joins together two strong national women's organizations with rich histories of advancing women's business and civic interests.

"We are excited about our partnership with United WE as it strengthens our advocacy foundation and efforts to propel women entrepreneurs into economic, social, and political spheres of power, with a unique focus on local civic leadership," said Jen Earle, NAWBO National's CEO. "So many of our thousands of NAWBO women business owners are servant leaders in addition to business leaders, wanting to positively impact their communities through increased representation on public boards and commissions.''

United WE's ongoing research with the Universities of Notre Dame and Tulane show women make up approximately 40% of civic board appointments, with some cities having over 75% of boards with zero or one-woman representation. Increasing the number of women at decision-making tables, like public boards and commissions, can bolster effectiveness, build public trust, and improve the lives of all residents, according to United WE's research . The NAWBO and United WE partnership will provide free, valuable webinars and skill-building audio vignettes that will prepare women to serve in these important local positions.

"Women business owners can bring a rich diversity of skills and talent needed to best serve their communities by their involvement on local boards and commissions," said Wendy Doyle, United WE President & CEO. "We are thrilled that this partnership with NAWBO will empower many talented women to build upon their skills and to bring their unique experiences to their communities in civic leadership positions."

The planned webinars and audio vignettes include how to deal with burnout, improving executive presence, negotiating techniques, presentation tips and more. The first webinar, titled "Advocating for You, Your Business and Your Community," will take place on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9 a.m. PT/11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET. Register here .

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 12 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org .

About United WE

United Women's Empowerment, or United WE, is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance all women's economic and civic leadership. Since 1991, United WE has overcome systemic barriers to women's economic development and civic leadership by investing in research, advocacy, and policy solutions. We have conducted 26 meaningful research studies, advocated for issues resulting in 54 policy actions, and supported more than 185+ civic appointments. Our work positively impacts hundreds of thousands of women and families by commissioning transformative research, scaling our fast-growing Appointments Project®, advocating for reforms that honor the legacies of women, and contributing to policy solutions that advance equal pay, paid family leave, affordable childcare and occupational licensing; and aid in fighting against sexual harassment. Unite with us. Visit www.united-we.org and connect with @UnitedWeEmpower on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

