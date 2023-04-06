Massage Heights Announces Launch of New Facial Service, Strengthens Position as Skincare Experts

Leading Massage & Facial Franchise Taps into Innovation and Broadens its Service Offerings

SAN ANTONIO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the wants and needs of consumers change over time, Massage Heights responds with service innovation and evolution. The North American spa franchise brand has announced the launch of its new facial service, LED Light Therapy, available at select Retreats nationwide. Partnering with LightStim and their FDA Cleared technology, the newest service features two treatments designed to reduce wrinkles and treat acne and its inflammation.

Non-invasive, painless and no recovery or downtime required, this treatment is made up of LED (Light Emitting Diode) wavelengths that are represented by two colors that offer various therapeutic benefits. The LED Light Therapy will serve as an add-on option to the brand's existing personalized facials. It also joins a robust list of other available add-ons to facial services such as the HydraFacial, microdermabrasion, skin refinement, skin purifying and more.

"Coming off a successful 2022 with record-breaking revenue and Average Unit Volume and more than 1.4 million services, we are continuing to build off this momentum with added services," said Susan Boresow, CEO and President of Massage Heights. "The LED Light Therapy treatments are the perfect complement to our facial offerings as wellness and self-care remain a priority for our guests. When considering our first service launch in years, we knew it had to be something that would truly benefit our guest's skincare and wellness, and LED Light Therapy was an easy choice. Further innovation of products and services will continue to be key in our brand maintaining the strong trajectory we are on."

Selection on treatment mode for each LED Light Therapy add-on is dependent on a guest's specific skin care needs. Wrinkle mode softens the look of lines and visible pores, encourages a more vibrant and youthful appearance, tones and refines skin texture and stimulates the skin's natural ability to counteract signs of aging. Benefits of the acne mode include calming existing breakouts, reducing redness, destroying acne-causing bacteria, helping to restore balance of healthy skin and does not utilize harsh chemicals or medication.

While widely known for its elevated massage services, Massage Heights has placed an increased focus on skincare in recent years to reflect the increased consumer demand. High-tech treatments such as LED light therapy are in high demand, as they address both anti-aging and acne concerns, and the service is gentle with no downtime. As more consumers prioritize self-care and skincare, meeting guests where they are needed remains a top priority for Massage Heights.

"Adding LED Light Therapy to our personalized facials provides guests with results-driven treatment through a relaxing experience," said Jennifer Fredette, Director of Skin Care Services, "Since the treatment is customizable for each guest – we can help them correct concerns from acne and inflammation, or anti-aging benefits such as luminous and firmer-looking skin. LED Light Therapy can be added to monthly facials, or our skin therapists can create a treatment plan with more frequent facials to help correct specific concerns."

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable, and resort-quality massage, skincare, and wellness services. For more information about the Massage Heights franchising opportunity, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com. To learn more about Massage Heights, visit www.massageheights.com and connect with their social media pages: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

