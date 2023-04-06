Creators Legal Chosen for Newchip's Seed-Stage Global Accelerator Program

One Click Contracts for Creators among top applicants selected for Newchip's exclusive accelerator

OAKLAND, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creators Legal, a fully integrated contract management system built for the creative industry, was accepted into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 110 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.

"Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of seed-stage companies from around the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Seed Accelerator program," says Andrew Ryan, CEO at Newchip. "This careful vetting process of both the business model and founder makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financings who are looking for promising startups that are beginning to generate traction and revenue. Legal Tech companies like Creators Legal can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Creators Legal and believe they will be well positioned to take advantage of our fast-expanding global ecosystem at Newchip."

Launched in September of 2021, Creators Legal is on a mission to serve the creative community with easy and affordable legal solutions without lawyers. Creators Legal is on a mission to simplify the legal process for content creators. Since launching the company has built a community of more than 3000 registered users, more than 1500 paid users and over 600 subscribers. They recently announced a partnership with Creator Camp and it's founders where they have joined the board of advisors of Creators Legal.

"Being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to continuing to learn and grow Creators Legal into the leading legal tech platform for creators", says Eric Farber, Founder and CEO of Creators Legal. "This accelerator has been instrumental in shaping hundreds of companies and this program can help shape Creators Legal into the future".

Creators Legal is the leading legal tech platform for content creators. Founded by Eric Farber & Phil Alberstat, two former entertainment lawyers and executives, it is designed specifically to provide legal solutions and tools for content creators. Creators Legal is an end-to-end contract management system for the creative industry. Launched in late 2021, it now has more than 1500 users with over 600 subscribers who have built more than 5000 contracts. The cost of legal services in the United States is out of reach for most creators with the average contract costing more than $6900 from start to finish. Creators Legal has saved its users tens of millions in legal fees. To learn more, visit https://CreatorsLegal.com

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 2,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

