Climative Accepted into the USPTO Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program for Blockchain-Based Low Carbon Collaboration Solution

FREDERICTON, NB, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Climative, a leading provider of climate-focused technology solutions, is proud to announce that it has been accepted into the prestigious United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to developing innovative and effective solutions for combating climate change, with a particular focus on its groundbreaking blockchain-based low carbon collaboration platform.

The USPTO Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program aims to accelerate the examination of patent applications related to technologies that have the potential to significantly mitigate climate change. By participating in this program, Climative will receive expedited patent examination and support, enabling the company to bring its revolutionary blockchain-based low carbon collaboration solution to market more quickly.

Climative's blockchain-based platform leverages distributed ledger technology to streamline collaboration among various stakeholders in the low carbon sector, including state and local governments, energy service providers, building owners, real-estate and financial services companies. By creating a transparent and secure platform for sharing information, tracking progress, and verifying carbon reduction efforts, Climative's solution has the potential to revolutionize the retrofit market, breaking down data silos and driving greater collaboration in the industry.

Winston Morton, CEO of Climative, stated, "We are delighted to be part of the USPTO Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program, as it acknowledges the potential of our blockchain-based low carbon collaboration solution to have a significant impact on climate change mitigation. Our objective is to establish a more transparent, efficient, and collaborative ecosystem for stakeholders in the low carbon sector by utilizing the power of blockchain technology. This recognition underscores our commitment to achieving a Climate Positive future."

The USPTO Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program's acceptance of Climative's blockchain-based low carbon collaboration solution showcases the company's dedication to developing cutting-edge technologies that address the urgent challenges posed by climate change. As a participant in the program, Climative will continue to work closely with the USPTO to expedite our application to issue, while ensuring it remains at the forefront of climate change mitigation innovation.

About Climative:

Climative is a leading provider of climate-focused technology solutions dedicated to helping governments, businesses, and organizations transition to a more sustainable and resilient future. Combining innovative technology, industry expertise, and a passion for environmental stewardship, Climative offers data-driven solutions that empower clients to make informed decisions, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to a cleaner, greener world.

