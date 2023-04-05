UNITED UTILITY SERVICES ESTABLISHES HEADQUARTERS IN NEW ORLEANS

LOUISIANA HEADQUARTERS WILL CREATE 141 NEW DIRECT JOBS OVER 5 YEARS

NEW ORLEANS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Utility Services, a leading specialty utility services company, announced it is establishing its national headquarters in New Orleans, which is expected to create up to 141 new direct jobs in the area over the next five years with nearly $13 million in total annual payroll.

United Utility, a portfolio company of Louisiana-based Bernhard Capital Partners, has rapidly expanded in recent years with key acquisitions to build a best-in-class platform of providers in the power transmission and distribution sectors. With this growth, Company leadership decided to base its operations in New Orleans—within the First Bank and Trust Tower at 909 Poydras St.—to build on its growing presence and key relationships in Louisiana.

The New Orleans headquarters will not impact other United Utility office operations and staff across the country. Regional offices in North Carolina and Florida will remain critical to overall operations, and employees will not be required to relocate.

"As our Company expands, the need arose to establish our headquarters in a location that is easily accessible from existing regional offices and is in close proximity to complementary services and partners," United Utility CEO Ali Azad said. "New Orleans is an ideal location for our Company to build a prominent presence within a regional economy that leads innovation in the utility and energy sector, and within an area that is already home to key partners, including Entergy."

United Utility moved into the new offices in early 2023 and is currently recruiting staff. The estimated 141 new jobs to be filled over the next five years will have an average annual salary of nearly $96,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in another 167 new indirect jobs, for a total of 308 new jobs in the Southeast Region.

This builds upon the growing economic impact BCP and its portfolio companies have had in Louisiana. The new United Utility jobs come in addition to more than 6,000 Louisiana jobs BCP and its companies already support, along with over $1 billion in investments made in the state.

"Bernhard Capital Partners is committed to creating Louisiana jobs and taking advantage of the great potential our state has for economic growth in this industry," said BCP Managing Director Jonathan deLaureal. "Having United Utility's headquarters in our home state brings greater opportunities for collaboration with our team at BCP and other related portfolio companies, leading to more strategic and innovative utility solutions for communities across the nation."

Based on its recent acquisitions and organic growth, United Utility is positioned to be one of the top 10 specialty contracting firms serving the utility market based on the latest ENR rankings.

"Once again, a growing national company has chosen to locate its corporate headquarters in Louisiana and create good-paying jobs in our state," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "That is a powerful testament to the strength of our business climate and quality of life. Louisiana has the skilled workforce that United Utility needs. This project will benefit Louisiana consumers, workers and infrastructure for years to come."

ABOUT UNITED UTILITY

United Utility, a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company, is a fully integrated utility services company focused on building a platform of providers with specialized, industry-leading expertise in overhead and underground power transmission and distribution, substation, relay system, fiber optics communication and storm recovery services. The Company was established in 2018 through the acquisition of W.A. Chester and has grown to include additional brands and services. In 2020, United Utility acquired B&B Electrical & Utility Contractors, a comprehensive electrical contractor serving the southeast U.S. In 2021, the Company also acquired a minority investment in Baton Rouge-based E.P. Breaux Utility Services and later acquired Williams Electric Company, an overhead and underground power distribution contractor serving North and South Carolina. In 2023, United Utility acquired BHI Power Delivery, an industry-leading specialty utility transmission and distribution services provider. For more information, visit unitedutility.com.

ABOUT BERNHARD CAPITAL PARTNERS

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies and has approximately $3 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

