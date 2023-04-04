National Disability Institute and Boston Media, LLC Launch Disability Owned, the Nation's First Business Streaming Channel for People with Disabilities

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Disability Institute (NDI) and Boston Media, LLC announced the launch of Disability Owned, a free nationwide business TV channel on Roku's streaming platform targeted to U.S. business owners and entrepreneurs with disabilities. Disability Owned was created to provide business information, news and resources for aspiring entrepreneurs and the nearly two million business owners in the U.S. with disabilities.

Disability Owned features original TV shows, curated films, webinars, podcasts and profiles on disability owned businesses and their founders. Disability Owned also offers business management and educational videos from nonprofit, public and corporate media partners. Closed captioning is provided on all Disability Owned video content. Online closed-captioned videos will require the use of a Chrome browser.

"National Disability Institute is pleased to partner with Boston Media on this first of its kind endeavor," said Thomas Foley, NDI Executive Director. "The Disability Owned streaming channel is an innovative outreach tool that provides practical business information, resources and guidance to entrepreneurs and small business owners with disabilities. This sector saw tremendous growth and expansion during the pandemic and shows no sign of lessening."

"Disability Owned is the first national streaming business channel for people with disabilities and will be distributed to more than 300 million U.S. households," said Kelvin Boston, CEO, Boston Media.

Disability Owned is free to watch any time on the Roku streaming platform and the Disability Owned website. The channel will also be available to watch for free in the near future on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV streaming platform, along with iOS and Android mobile devices.

Boston Media is a member of NDI's Community Navigator Pilot Program, which is funded through the Small Business Administration (SBA). The project provides business coaching, funding and services to people with disabilities and collaborates with more than 40 organizations that help entrepreneurs and business owners with disabilities.

About National Disability Institute

National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org. Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on Twitter: @NatDisability.

About Boston Media, LLC

Boston Media, LLC is a financial media, digital wellness and OTT streaming solutions company located in Baltimore, MD. The company produces financial TV programs, markets wellness services and provides streaming SaaS for nonprofits, government agencies, broadcasters and major corporations. To learn more, call 667-444-2929.

