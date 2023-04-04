HGTV UNVEILS THE HGTV SMART HOME 2023 IN SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO

The Winner Will Receive a Prize Package Valued at Over $2.2 Million

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, today opened the doors to the HGTV® Smart Home 2023, a newly built, fully furnished home located in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the keys to the home, which includes all of the furnishings, an all-new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan and $100,000, a prize package valued at over $2.2 million.

Santa Fe, NM, sits at the base of the southern Rocky Mountains and is home to a vibrant art scene and history that makes it a city unlike any other. The city spans from traditional to contemporary, boasting a deep rooted history and culture that is woven throughout its museums, music, theater, markets and cuisine. Made for every season, Santa Fe provides skiing and expansive trail systems for hikers, mountain bikers, road cyclists, walkers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The home was designed by architecture firm Lorn Tryk Architects PC, built by local builder Boss Builders and includes landscape design by Bespoke Garden Plans. The home's interior design is by Tiffany Brooks.

"This year's home is a lavish oasis that melds traditional with modern, complete with smart living solutions that will provide the winner with the best of both worlds," said Brooks. "Leaning into the city's local culture, this year's HGTV Smart Home captures the energy of Santa Fe through its historic architecture with a technological twist that will enhance the lifestyle of the modern homeowner."

"The HGTV Smart Home, which is part of one of the most successful giveaways in the US, inspires people with smart solutions that will enhance their lives and elevate their homes," said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. "Our fans can't wait to see the home reveals, as well as learn more about the cities we select, and we feel honored to put the spotlight on Santa Fe. It's so exciting that a viewer will win this spectacular home in the City Different."

The official entry period of the HGTV Smart Home 2023 is 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 through 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 9, 2023. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com , where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Smart Home 2023 on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET on HGTV and HGTV GO, also on discovery+ the same day.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home sits at approximately 3,095 square feet on nearly two acres of land. With nods to the local culture, the home combines luxury with traditional, infusing technology into every facet of the home. Highlights include a state-of-the art kitchen with technologically advanced appliances including a digital-range hood over the stove, all next to a stylish dining space. The open concept floor plan is filled with natural light and leads you to the many lush outdoor spaces. An outdoor kitchen complete with dining area is perfect for hosting and the backyard features multiple lounge areas, a spa plunge pool and firepit. From the living room bar, drinks and snacks can be sent up via a dumbwaiter to the rooftop deck, providing gorgeous views of the surrounding area. The main bedroom brings together earthy, natural tones with sleek luxurious black and features a large bathroom and expansive closet. Smart solutions are located throughout the home, with a focus on the kitchen, the outdoor spaces, the bedrooms and the laundry room.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2023 include Frontdoor, Inc., Kohler Co., LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Trex Company, LLC, Valspar® and VELUX® No Leak Skylights.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., including territories, possessions, and commonwealths, age 21 or older at Promotion start date. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Giveaway starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 through 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 9, 2023. For full Official Rules and prize disclosures, visit https://www.HGTV.com/sweepstakes/HGTV-smart-home/sweepstakes/rules . To enter, visit https://www.HGTV.com/sweepstakes/HGTV-smart-home/sweepstakes or https://www.foodnetwork.com/sponsored/sweepstakes/HGTV-smart-home-sweepstakes . Sponsored by Discovery Communications, LLC, 230 Park Avenue South, New York, New York 10003.

