GENESIS GV80 COUPE CONCEPT ACCELERATES EMOTION, PROPELS LUXURY BRAND FURTHER INTO PERFORMANCE ARENA

Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept made its debut at Genesis House in New York on April 3

The Concept serves as a statement of intent for the future, hinting towards more emotional and performance-oriented models

The model materializes the Genesis brand's design philosophy while emphasizing its athletic attributes

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis has unveiled the GV80 Coupe Concept at an exclusive event at Genesis House New York.

The four-passenger GV80 Coupe Concept adds a new facet to the Genesis brand. "It emphasizes the duality of the Genesis brand by showcasing the antagonistic character that lives within the Athletic and Elegance parameters of Genesis' design philosophy," said Luc Donckerwolke, Group Chief Creative Officer.

Inspired by the X Speedium Coupe Concept unveiled in New York last year, the GV80 Coupe Concept combines the practicality of a lifestyle-oriented SUV with the dynamism of a sports car. It is a statement of intent for more emotional, performance-oriented models and a preview of Genesis' future programs.

"At its inception, the Genesis brand began creating luxury sedans, which evolved into the G70, G80, and G90 models," said Luc Donckerwolke. "Over the past seven years, we have added more lifestyle-oriented models to the portfolio, such as our GV80 and GV70 SUVs. Now we are pushing the envelope with more emotional cars that elevate Genesis' performance and dynamic attributes."

Performance-Optimized Athletic Elegance

The GV80 Coupe Concept's front fascia sports the Double G-Matrix Patterned Crest Grille surrounded by the quad lights, which have evolved from multi-lens array technology to seamless light performance. Cooling is optimized by four slots within the bumper that reduce shadowed thermal flow.

Genesis' rear-wheel-drive platform provides the basis for the GV80 Coupe Concept's long hood and generous dash-to-axle proportions. These refined proportions are further emphasized by the anti-wedge parabolic line. It is complemented by the muscular blisters and fenders that contrast with the vehicle's elegant coupe silhouette.

The front fender wears the 'Designed by Genesis' plaque that highlights the exclusive character of Genesis models while the five-spoke forged aluminum wheels and the carbon fiber roof – which contributes to the GV80 Coupe Concept's dynamic driving qualities by lowering the center of gravity and reducing weight – emphasize the vehicle's sporty character.

To further reinforce its driving dynamics, the vehicle's optimized aerodynamic fluidity is complemented by an upper rear spoiler and spoiler lip on the elliptical concave ducktail, which provides increased downforce at speed. The seamless rear lamps complete the Two Lines signature at the rear.

The model's bold design is also emphasized by its Magma exterior color, which was inspired by the brand's Distinctly Korean ethos. While describing the color, Donckerwolke said: "The color symbolizes the self-confident and passionate attitude of Korea. There is a quiet, efficient, disciplined and humble first impression soon contrasted by a high performing and extroverted attitude."

Beauty of White Space Meets Performance

Continuing the themes of the exterior, the GV80 Coupe Concept interior is a contrast between Genesis' elegant Beauty of White Space philosophy and athletic attributes.

The three-spoke steering wheel plays an important role in emphasizing the sportiness of the GV80 Coupe Concept's interior, which contrasts black Nappa and suede leather with plaid double stitching, orange piping and carbon fiber weaves on the functional surfaces.

Four bucket seats provide increased body support during cornering, contributing to passenger safety and comfort, while the carbon fiber back rest, painted in body color, further accentuates the GV80 Coupe Concept's extroverted character. The structural stiffness of the body is reinforced with a G-Matrix strut brace behind the bucket seats.

The GV80 Coupe Concept confirms Genesis' commitment and ambitions to deliver innovative luxury products with bold, emotional resonance.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

