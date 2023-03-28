WITH $4.5M IN SEED FUNDING, TWO BOXES LAUNCHES "RETURNS FOR THE BETTER"

WITH $4.5M IN SEED FUNDING, TWO BOXES LAUNCHES "RETURNS FOR THE BETTER"

Round Led by Vinyl Capital, Startup Empowers the Future of Sustainable E-Commerce Returns

DENVER, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Boxes , the best way for brands and 3PLs to process returns and capture critical data from the return process, launches today with $4.5 million in seed funding. Boston-based Vinyl Capital led the round with participation from Matchstick Ventures & Range Ventures . Two Boxes has assembled an impressive advisory board of industry veterans who bring decades of experience in the e-commerce industry at companies like Amazon, Shopify, Whiplash, Loop Returns and Rent the Runway.

E-commerce returns are soaring with the NRF estimating that $816 billion worth of retail merchandise purchased in 2022 was returned and for every $1 billion in sales, the average retailer incurs $165 million in merchandise returns - most of which ends up in a landfill. Founded in 2022 by Kyle Bertin and Evan Stalter, Two Boxes was developed with a mission to create a more intelligent and efficient way for 3PLs and e-commerce merchants to process returns.

"Our mission is to make returns an asset instead of a liability. Our technology solves crucial supply chain problems and quickly gets returned inventory back to stock. With our data-driven insights, brands can eliminate waste and increase operational efficiency across the reverse supply chain. Our software allows brands and their 3PLs to optimize their profit margins - ultimately turning returns into something they can benefit from, rather than a dreaded burden," said Kyle Bertin, co-founder and CEO of Two Boxes. "The support from the team at Vinyl will help us scale our business significantly, given their deep experience as investors and operators in the e-commerce ecosystem."

For Brands, Two Boxes -

Integrates with your stack, like Shopify, Happy Returns, Loop, and Returnly, to enable faster, higher quality, and more sustainable return processing

Captures critical return processing data to better understand and connect with your customers, suppliers, and partners

Automates reporting across your internal and external teams

For 3PLs, Two Boxes -

Streamlines returns operations with easy-to-use software and data-driven operations

Improves return offerings and ensures standardization across any merchants' unique returns logic

Processes returns quickly and consistently, eliminates subjective and inconsistent disposition decisions, tracks return financials, and offers real-time visibility across a warehouse's return operations

"Returns don't scale — but the Two Boxes team has the right expertise to address this enormous opportunity for high-growth brands and 3PLs. The company's technology solves issues of sustainability and velocity and will ultimately enable the first logistics network on the market for e-commerce returns," said TJ Mahony, founder and partner of Vinyl Capital.

With this new funding, Two Boxes will grow its engineering team and expand its product offering and presence into new markets across North America. The company will further develop its data analytics capabilities so that brands and logistics providers can enhance their returns offerings, improve profitability, and reduce the environmental impact of returns.

"Two Boxes is a game changer for a growing brand like ours. Before Two Boxes, understanding where our returns inventory is, getting it back to stock quickly, and capturing data about returns from the warehouse was nearly impossible. We're now getting our inventory back to stock faster, serving our customers better, collaborating more effectively with our 3PL, and improving our bottom line," said Vitality COO, Steve Dilk.

"The value of Two Boxes increases as we add brands to it. It's 1+1 = 3. Our staff can process returns for all brands in one system, with no additional manual data entry and all parties have the single source of truth for every item processed," said Rock Returns CEO, Sonny Byrd.

Get started with Two Boxes here.

About Two Boxes

Created in 2022 by Kyle Bertin and Evan Stalter, Two Boxes is the best way for brands and 3PLs to process returns and capture critical data from the return process. Like e-commerce and returns, its employees are everywhere, with core teams in California and Colorado. The company has secured $4.5 million in seed funding.

About Vinyl Capital

Vinyl is a seed fund primarily focused on commerce enablement and "the future of how people buy stuff." Vinyl is backed by founders of Klaviyo, Warby Parker, Postscript, Recharge, Wayfair, Thrasio, Drizly and other great next generation commerce companies.

Media Contact

press@twoboxes.com

View original content:

SOURCE Two Boxes