LiveU Joins the AWS Partner Network to Accelerate Cloud Development

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU, a leader in live IP video and remote production solutions, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The membership follows LiveU's successful completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) process, where its cloud management platform software, LiveU Central, met the AWS standards for reliability, stability, security and operational excellence.

Joining the APN allows LiveU to work more effectively with AWS and offer customers cost-effective, flexible and feature rich cloud video workflows. Customers will be able to benefit from innovative "ground-to-cloud" video solutions using LiveU's portable encoders managed by LiveU Central as the unified management tool, powered by AWS. Bringing greater agility to cloud-based workflows allows customers to shorten time-to-live and to manage live video from anywhere, using the self-orchestration capabilities.

Gideon Gilboa, LiveU's Chief Product Officer, said, "LiveU is proud to join the APN Program as an AWS Partner. This is an important step for us in our continuing journey to deliver deeper, cost-efficient, flexible and scalable IP video workflows. AWS provides specific guidelines to ensure consistent high quality and security within its ecosystem and we're delighted to have successfully completed the AWS FTR review process."

LiveU's solutions are built on the LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol, ensuring high resiliency video and audio transmission and low latency across the most challenging bandwidth conditions.

The APN is a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and offer solutions that utilize best practices to deliver the optimal customer experience. The AWS FTR helps companies identify AWS Well-Architected best practices specific to their software or solution while identifying and remediating any risks.

"LiveU was conceived to deliver powerful efficiency and workflow benefits to our customers, starting with our invention of IP video over bonded cellular," commented Gilboa, "And becoming an AWS partner will help us amplify the value we can deliver to those we serve."

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers high quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our rich portfolio, built on the pioneering LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, orchestration, ingest and distribution solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a multi-award winner, including Frost & Sullivan and Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv , or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About LRT™

Developed by LiveU, LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) is the power behind all LiveU solutions, offering solid reliability over cellular and other IP networks. The LRT™ protocol supports low latency, high resiliency video and audio transmission and was built from the ground up to accommodate the special properties of 4G/5G cellular as well as more traditional wireless and wired networks. LRT™ is optimized to support the bonding of multiple IP connections. Learn more: https://www.liveu.tv/solutions/lrt .

