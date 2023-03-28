Leland Little to Auction the Estate of the late Frank Daniels, Jr. and his wife Julia Jones Daniels, Raleigh, North Carolina

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, March 31st, at 9:00 am (EDT) Leland Little will auction the Estate of the late Frank Daniels, Jr. and his wife Julia Jones Daniels. The Daniels family owned and operated the Raleigh News & Observer for 101 years. Leland Little is honored to present this collection, which was built throughout the course of a lifetime, at public auction.

Born into a newspaper family, Frank Daniels Jr. had, as he would say, "ink in his veins." He and his wife, Julia, met in high school, but did not marry until after each had graduated from college. Frank moved up the ranks within the Raleigh News & Observer - from Advertising, to Circulation, to Business Manager, to, eventually, President and Publisher. Under his leadership, the newspaper won three Pulitzer Prizes. Dedicated to his profession, Frank served as chair of the Associated Press's Board of Directors for five years.

As best said by the Raleigh Hall of Fame in 2008, "From art to science to history, there's hardly a museum in Raleigh that has not benefited from the leadership skills, spirit, and generosity of Frank A. Daniels, Jr., and Julia J. Daniels. Married for more than 50 years, the Daniels have worked tirelessly for not only the N.C. State Museums of Art, History, and Natural Sciences but almost every aspect of community life, including health care, business, and education."

Committed to history, Julia served as Chair of the National Trust Council for the National Trust for Historic Preservation for numerous years. Frank served as Chairman of the Smithsonian Institution's National Board. Julia and Frank both deeply believed that art and history should be accessible to all. Julia and Frank raised two children, welcomed grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and continually gave back to their community, both in North Carolina and beyond.

Leland Little will auction over 500 lots of furniture, porcelain, art, and decorative objects. Lots of note include an acrylic on canvas by Danny Robinette (NC, 1954-2005), titled, Summer Garden, an Antique French Carved and Gilt Sunburst Ceiling Medallion, an Italianate Marble Top Painted and Giltwood Console Table, and (224) Pieces of Herend Rothschild Bird Porcelain Dinner Service.

Bidding for this online auction will take place live on the Leland Little website (www.lelandlittle.com). Registered bidders can also leave absentee bids through the Leland Little website prior to the live online auction.

