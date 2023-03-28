Kivu Consulting, Inc. announces strategic partnership with Microsoft

Decades of professional service, cyber threat intelligence, and products to reduce cyber risk for organizations of any size, anywhere.

BERKELEY, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting, Inc., a leading cybersecurity solutions provider and trusted partner to insurance and law firms, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Microsoft. Both parties have committed to collaborate and help organizations across all industries globally fight cybercrime and build cyber resilience.

"Cybercrime will never stop. We have to partner, pool talent, combine intelligence and work together with our public sector colleagues to protect organizations from cyber threats. Our alliance with Microsoft Security combines our strengths to have more impact on almost any imaginable cybersecurity issue," said Shane Sims, CEO of Kivu Consulting, Inc. "We are now equipped to rapidly reduce business risk to an ever-changing onslaught of cyber threats targeting any organization in any industry and on any continent."

Through this partnership, Microsoft and Kivu will jointly work together in a number of ways to respond to customer cyberattacks. Kivu will regard Microsoft as the premier option for post-breach remediation services when Kivu clients need them, and Microsoft will regard Kivu as a trusted partner to handle ransomware matters for customers seeking that service.

"Our mission is to secure the world so our customers can thrive. Security is a team sport, and incident response is one of the most important areas for industry leaders to come together in collaboration," said Kelly Bissell, CVP Security Services at Microsoft. "We look forward to working with Kivu and other partners to help customers be safe and secure against all cyberattacks. Customers can be confident that their IR needs will be addressed so their business can thrive."

Together, the companies will bring cybersecurity solutions powered by each company's software, decades of threat intelligence, and insurance/legal/government relationships that will accelerate an organization's journey to cyber resiliency and reduce business risk to cybercrime.

