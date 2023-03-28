Chiba Prefectural Government Recommends Unique Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots around Narita International Airport

CHIBA, Japan, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For tourists visiting Japan while cherry blossoms are in bloom, Chiba Prefecture offers various ways to enjoy "hanami" or cherry blossom viewing. Narita International Airport is conveniently located in Chiba for overseas visitors to explore the surrounding areas. Cherry blossoms, known as "sakura" in Japanese, bloom for about 1-2 weeks from late March to early April in Chiba.

There are three unique sakura spots to enable foreign tourists to embark on cherry blossom adventures.

Sakura-no-Yama Park

Cherry blossoms look gorgeous under blue sky. At Sakura-no-Yama Park, visitors can enjoy close-up views of airplanes taking off from and landing at Narita International Airport. It's a truly awe-inspiring sight, best enjoyed lounging under the trees with favorite snacks and drinks. The Sora-no-Eki Sakura-kan store (souvenir shop) in the park sells souvenirs and local products.

Mobara Park

To explore beyond urban Tokyo on a cherry blossom hunt, Mobara Park is a place to go. The park is dotted with 2,850 cherry trees, which is on Japan's TOP-100 CHERRY BLOSSOM SPOTS list published by the Japan Cherry Blossom Association. The red-colored "Benten Bridge" over the pond in the middle of the park, surrounded by pink and white cherry blossoms, offers a great photo opportunity, and visitors can enjoy picnicking and strolling in the park.

Kominato Railway

Taking a ride on the Kominato Railway is like a trip through a countryside dream. This local, diesel-powered line connects Ichihara City and Otaki Town and features commanding views along the way. In spring, "nanohana" (canola) flowers and cherry blossoms are in full view along the railway line. Itabu Station is a popular sightseeing spot for heavily photographed cherry trees. It is recommended to start at JR Goi Station for the Kominato Line's first stop for a leisurely journey through Chiba's picturesque spring.

