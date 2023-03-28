Blueleaf Appoints Former eMoney Advisor Marketing EVP John DeVincent to Advisory Board

He joins recent appointee Charles Clark, Former SVP at eMoney Advisor

BOSTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueleaf , an all-in-one wealth management platform with best-in-class advisor and client experiences in reporting, billing, and rebalancing, has named another WealthTech leader to its Advisory Board.

John DeVincent has decades of experience driving marketing for fintech organizations targeting broker-dealers and RIAs. DeVincent has led teams for several top platforms in financial technology, including Workplace by OS33 (now Venn) and Docupace. As Executive Vice President of Marketing at eMoney Advisor, he was instrumental in developing innovative advisor marketing programs that still drive growth today.

"Blueleaf engages advisors and their clients better than any platform in the business," said DeVincent. "I've been impressed with Blueleaf for years, and I'm happy to advise the Blueleaf team any way I can as they accelerate growth."

He joins fellow eMoney Advisor alum Charles Clark with his years of experience transforming sales organizations into highly competitive teams. As SVP, Sales & Account Development at eMoney Advisor, Clark transformed the sales team to capture leading market share. Currently, Clark, Sales Pistons' founder, counsels fintech CEOs on sales strategies, capital raising, technology, and staffing.

"John DeVincent and Charles Clark are WealthTech leaders who have driven successful marketing and sales for both large enterprises and fintech startups," said Blueleaf CEO John Prendergast. "I'm honored that they will lend their expertise and experience to the Blueleaf team as we implement the next stage of growth."

The two recent appointees join long-time advisor, Jason Henrichs, CEO of Alloy Labs and host of Breaking Banks, the world's largest financial services podcast. The three collectively deliver expertise across the RIA, Broker/Dealer and Banking segments of wealth management.

Blueleaf is a leading all-in-one platform for wealth managers, RIAs, and broker-dealers, delivering exceptional advisor and client experiences while simplifying time-consuming operations. Blueleaf's comprehensive platform reduces the complexity of running a wealth management practice, freeing practitioners to efficiently serve more clients. Blueleaf combines reporting, multi-channel advisor & client experience (Web, Mobile & eMail), rebalancing & trading, billing & invoicing, and automation technologies in a user-friendly interface that delights advisors and their clients. See Blueleaf product features .

