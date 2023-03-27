Wondershare DemoCreator 6.6 Allows Users to Import VRM Models as Virtual Avatars in Video Presentations.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare announced the release of DemoCreator 6.6 which introduces an array of new, more advanced features With the latest version of DemoCreator, importing VRM files which are widely used to create Virtual YouTubers, is just a breeze. Users can incorporate their own 3D models as virtual characters in DemoCreator's Video presentation mode, bringing personalization and creativity in video creation to a whole new level.

DemoCreator 6.6 is integrated with Vroid Hub, a platform that enables users to share their VRM 3D characters. By connecting their Vroid Hub accounts with DemoCreator, users can enjoy greater flexibility in terms of selecting any virtual characters they want to use

Furthermore, VRM offers advanced features like facial expressions and eye tracking, which are important components for creating immersive and expressive virtual characters. To ensure the avatars appear exactly as intended in videos, DemoCreator 6.6 also provides customization options such as adjusting the angles, sizes, and positions of their avatars.

"We upgrade these features because both video presentations, educational and informative videos request a high level of personalization. Our Vtuber toolkit is capable to create customized video content so that users can engage with their enthusiastic audiences," Dour Dou, the Product Director of DemoCreator said."The creator's economy is booming and so is the online education and the demand of online knowledge sharing. We want to empower educators, creators, employees, and small business owners with the right tools."

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare DemoCreator is compatible with Windows and Mac. Pricing starts at $65 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://democreator.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tiktok to learn more about DemoCreator.

About DemoCreator

DemoCreator is a multiplatform essential demo-making tool that enables educators, learners, freelancers and gamers to elevate their idea-sharing to professional level. It allows users to record videos and screen drawings in real-time while recording. DemoCreator's users can also connect to multiple live streaming platforms in video presentation mode, providing them with a one-stop solution for all their desktop program and cloud-based needs. The software is available in over 100 countries and supports multiple platforms and languages.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards, G2 Crowd and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

