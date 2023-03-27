Titans of Diverse Industries Join LiveOnNY’s Governing Board of Directors

The OPO Has Saved More Lives Than Ever Before and Broken Multiple New York State Organ and Tissue Donation Records in 2022

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the New York City metropolitan area, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties, and the lower Hudson Valley, announced the appointment of five new board members today, building on the record-breaking success the organization saw in 2022. The new LiveOnNY board members are:

Ruth C. Browne, SD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ronald McDonald House New York

William D. Holiber , Vice Chairman and President, U.S. News and World Report

Jean-Luc ("JL") Neptune, MD MBA, CEO and Co-Founder, Suntra Modern Recovery

Fernando Pineda , Chief Technology Officer, Nicholas Air

Vivek Shah , CEO, Ziff Davis , Inc.

"The LiveOnNY Board of Directors is proud and honored to have these extraordinary leaders join our team," said LiveOnNY Board of Directors Chairperson Lee Perlman. "These diverse, deeply altruistic individuals are committed to helping the New York Community and improving organ donation and transplantation. I know we are going to do amazing work together."

The announcement comes after a year of unprecedented growth for LiveOnNY. The OPO saw a 30% increase in organs transplanted, a 26% increase in organ donors and a 28% increase in tissue donors in 2022. Upon his arrival to LiveOnNY at the end of 2021, President & CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP committed to scaling the leadership team with some of the healthcare industry's most reputable talent.

"Our new board members are each titans of industry and we are honored to have them join the LiveOnNY board so that we can work together to honor, change and save more lives than ever through organ and tissue donation," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP. "I am excited about the unprecedented growth we've seen over the last year, and I'm honored to have such an incredible leadership team working together on behalf of our New York community. We will not stop until there is a zero-patient waitlist."

The media has taken note of this incredible success and the organization has seen more than one billion combined media impressions, which has led to an uptick in New Yorkers saying yes to saving lives through organ and tissue donation.

"With all of our successes, we must always remember to stop and take a moment to thank our donor heroes, their loved ones and our New York community for supporting us in the work that we do," Achan said. "None of this would be possible without them."

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley. Working closely with transplant centers and hospitals, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation and transplantation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY works closely with 11 transplant centers, nearly 100 hospitals, and several tissue and eye banks. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

