RSI Acquires Envirachem, a Specialty Environmental Radiological and Chemical Services Provider

Acquisition Enhances RSI's Environmental Services Offerings

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RSI EnTech, LLC (RSI), an ASRC Industrial (AIS) company and a leading environmental services firm, has announced the acquisition of Envirachem. Based in Maryland Heights, Missouri, Envirachem has provided radiological, chemical and environmental services to a wide range of federal and commercial clients since 2012.

"We're excited for Envirachem to join the RSI group of companies and the broader AIS family," said Allison Getsi, RSI President. "The addition of Envirachem provides us opportunities to increase our specialty radiological and other environmental services to new and existing clients." Steve Ennis, President and CEO of AIS, said, "Envirachem's credentials and reputation will bring valuable new opportunities for growth, and we're delighted to have such a talented group of people join our team."

"Today is a new day at Envirachem as we join forces with RSI and AIS," said General Manager Casey Knuteson. "We are committed to continuing our exemplary performance as an RSI company, and we look forward to working alongside RSI to expand our services offerings."

About RSI

Since 1996, RSI, an ASRC Industrial company, has partnered with federal agencies and private industry to plan and execute complex cleanup initiatives that protect, restore, and reimagine sites nationwide. RSI is defined by our talented employees who embody the core values we stand for and deliver what is possible to our clients every day. The work we perform has a purpose, from meeting the needs of our clients to ultimately supporting the greater mission of our native Iñupiat shareholders. RSI companies are Small Disadvantaged Businesses and offer 8(a) advantages.

About ASRC Industrial

Established in 2016 by Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC), an Alaska Native Corporation, ASRC Industrial (AIS) is #31 on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) list of Top 600 Specialty Contractors, #47 on the ENR list of Top 200 Environmental Firms (including #8 in the Nuclear Waste sub-category), and #122 on ENR's list of Top 400 Contractors. AIS's operating companies provide safe, innovative industrial and environmental solutions to clients across multiple end markets in all 50 states, as well as certain overseas locations. AIS's more than 4,000 team members are unified by purpose, "to leave things better than they found them."

