Nordic Consulting Named Top Workplace in Madison for Fourth Consecutive Year

MADISON, Wis., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin State Journal has named Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, as one of the Top Workplaces in the Madison, WI area for the fourth year in a row, ranking No. 14 in the mid-sized company category.

Nordic Consulting is a global health and technology consulting company. (PRNewsfoto/Nordic Consulting) (PRNewswire)

2022 witnessed Nordic continuing its deep investment in its people and culture, led by its prevalent value of "Be You" at the top of the Nordic maxims, which guides the company's relations with its employees and clients at all levels.

Throughout the past year, the company remained committed with its employee support through elevation of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, in addition to making significant investments to support its people and leaders, particularly with the 2022 launch of Nordic Academy.

Nordic Academy represents the company's new learning and development platform that focuses on training as it relates to professional, leadership, and technical skills development. This comprehensive program serves all of Nordic – new hires, consultants, and managers – as they embark on their new careers with the company and enriches their professional development with new skills.

"This award from the Wisconsin State Journal reflects not only the essential role our Nordic teammates play in making our company a fantastic workplace, but of the great talent available in our community for Nordic to continue delivering success to the healthcare industry," said Shae Crawford, Nordic's Chief Human Resources Officer. "Nordic wouldn't be the company it is without empowering our teams to bring their unique experiences to everything they do."

Over the past year, Nordic has been recognized by a number of entities, including Best in KLAS, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and Comparably and Madison Magazine, for top-ranking products, services, best places to work, and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Since 2014, Nordic has received more than 40 workplace awards across nine different publications, including Modern Healthcare, Becker's Hospital Review, Madison Magazine, and Inc.

The State Journal's complete list of Top Workplaces incorporated data from employee surveys from employers across Dane, Sauk, and Columbia counties. Divided into categories based on total number of Madison-area employees, the list recognizes organizations that employees identify as having a supportive culture, a shared mission, a dedication to work-life balance, and stand-out benefits.

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 2,000 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and managed services. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, Hygeian Consulting, and S&P Consultants, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

Media Contact

Tracee Larson

Allison+Partners for Nordic Consulting

NordicConsulting@allisonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nordic Consulting