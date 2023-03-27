Advertise With Us
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AND AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2022

Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB882.1 million (US$127.9 million), a 30.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, mainly due to 1) decreases in one-time commissions, as less insurance products distributed compared with last year and 2) less performance based income generated from public securities products and offshore private equity products amid market volatilities. Net revenues increased by 28.9% compared with the third quarter of 2022, mainly due to an increase in distribution of insurance products and performance-based income.

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q4 2021


Q4 2022


YoY Change

Wealth management

969.3


646.9


(33.3 %)

Asset management

273.8


223.2


(18.5 %)

Other businesses

17.0


12.0


(29.2 %)

Total net revenues

1,260.1


882.1


(30.0 %)

  • Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB219.7 million (US$31.9 million), a 66.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2021, as we recorded RMB85.6 million credit loss for our other business in the fourth quarter of 2021; income from operations decreased by 5.2% compared with the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in selling expenses and provision for credit losses.

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q4 2021


Q4 2022


YoY Change

Wealth management

183.6


179.1


(2.5 %)

Asset management

80.8


93.5


15.8 %

Other businesses

(132.1)


(52.9)


(60.0 %)

Total income from operations

132.3


219.7


66.1 %

  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB139.9 million (US$20.3 million), a 50.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, due to a 30.0% decrease in net revenues and a 23.3% decrease from the third quarter of 2022, due to a provision of contingent litigation expenses related to the first-instance ruling disclosed in December 12, 2022.
  • Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB149.2 million (US$21.6 million), a 48.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, and a 21.9% decrease from the third quarter of 2022.

FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenues in the full year 2022 was RMB3,100.4 million (US$449.5 million), a 27.8% decrease from the full year 2021, mainly due to decreases in one-time commissions and performance-based income.

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

FY  2021


FY  2022


YoY Change

Wealth management

3,194.9


2,200.0


(31.1 %)

Asset management

1,041.5


834.5


(19.9 %)

Other businesses

56.7


65.9


16.2 %

Total net revenues

4,293.1


3,100.4


(27.8 %)

  • Income from operations in the full year 2022 was RMB1,088.4 million (US$157.8 million), a 9.2% decrease from the full year 2021.

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

FY  2021


FY  2022


YoY Change

Wealth management

921.5


741.4


(19.5 %)

Asset management

485.2


447.8


(7.7 %)

Other businesses

(207.8)


(100.8)


(51.5 %)

Total income from operations

1,198.9


1,088.4


(9.2 %)

  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2022 was RMB976.6 million (US$141.6 million), a 25.7% decrease compared with full year 2021, due to decreases in net revenue and income from equity in affiliates amid market volatilities.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2022 was RMB1,008.6 million (US$146.2 million), a 26.5% decrease from the full year 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

  • Total number of registered clients as of December 31, 2022 was 437,288, a 6.1% increase from December 31, 2021 and a 0.9% increase compared with September 30, 2022.
  • Total number of active clients[2] who transacted with us during the fourth quarter of 2022 was 12,904, a 26.1% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021, and a 43.0% decrease from the third quarter of 2022. Total number of active clients who transacted with us during the full year 2022 was 35,877, a 16.1% decrease from the full year 2021.
  • Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB18.0 billion (US$2.6 billion), a 14.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, mainly due to a decrease in the distribution of private secondary products due to the volatile secondary market.

Product type

Three months ended December 31,


2021


2022


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

10.2


48.5 %


12.2


67.7 %

Private secondary products

6.7


31.6 %


3.4


18.7 %

Private equity products

3.0


14.5 %


1.4


8.0 %

Other products[3]

1.1


5.4 %


1.0


5.6 %

All products

21.0


100.0 %


18.0


100.0 %

  • Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the full year 2022 was RMB70.3 billion (US$10.2 billion), a 27.7% decrease from the full year 2021, mainly due to a decrease in the distribution of private secondary products.

Product type

Twelve months ended December 31,


2021


2022


(RMB in billions, except percentages)









Mutual fund products

37.1


38.2 %


43.1


61.4 %

Private secondary products

37.8


38.9 %


13.1


18.6 %

Private equity products

18.1


18.6 %


11.1


15.7 %

Other products

4.2


4.3 %


3.0


4.3 %

All products

97.2


100.0 %


70.3


100.0 %

  • Coverage network in mainland China included 75 cities as of December 31, 2022, compared with 76 cities as of September 30, 2022, and 84 cities as of December 31, 2021.
  • Number of relationship managers was 1,276 as of December 31, 2022, a 1.5% increase from September 30, 2022, and a 3.0% decrease from December 31, 2021.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expense and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2]  "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period.

[3]  "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategy investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.

  • Total assets under management as of December 31, 2022 remained relatively stable in the amount of RMB157.1 billion (US$22.8 billion), compared with RMB156.2 billion as of September 30, 2022 and RMB156.0 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Investment type

As of
September 30,
2022


Growth


Distribution/ 
Redemption


As of
December 31,
2022


(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

132.8


85.0 %


1.4


1.1


133.1


84.7 %

Public securities[4]

10.2


6.5 %


1.3


0.5


11.0


7.0 %

Real estate

6.7


4.3 %


0.2


0.1


6.8


4.3 %

Multi-strategies

5.1


3.3 %


-


0.3


4.8


3.1 %

Others

1.4


0.9 %


-


-


1.4


0.9 %

All Investments

156.2


100.0 %


2.9


2.0


157.1


100.0 %

Investment type

As of
December 31,
2021


Growth


Distribution/ 
Redemption


As of
December 31,
2022


(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

130.9


83.9 %


11.0


8.8


133.1


84.7 %

Public securities

11.2


7.2 %


2.1


2.3


11.0


7.0 %

Real estate

6.6


4.3 %


1.4


1.2


6.8


4.3 %

Multi-strategies

5.9


3.8 %


-


1.1


4.8


3.1 %

Others

1.4


0.8 %


-


-


1.4


0.9 %

All Investments

156.0


100.0 %


14.5


13.4


157.1


100.0 %

Other Businesses

Our other businesses mainly aim to provide more comprehensive services and investment products to our clients.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "I'm happy to report that our voluntary conversion to dual-primary listing in Hong Kong has been successfully completed, fully mitigating the ADR delisting risk. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we continued to see challenges in the domestic economy brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, net revenues grew 28.9% quarter-on-quarter, supported by a 169.4% increase in one-time commissions and 191.1% increase in performance based income quarter-on-quarter. Despite a challenging capital markets environment, non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year was RMB1.0 billion, in-line with our annual guidance. Furthermore, The Board has approved an annual dividend of approximately RMB176.5 million (US$25.6 million) in total, which is equivalent to around 17.5% of our unaudited annual non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders. The annual dividend payment plan will be reviewed during and announced after the Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be held in June 2023."

[4]  The asset distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB882.1 million (US$127.9 million), a 30.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily driven by decreased one-time commissions and performance-based income.

  • Wealth Management Business
  • Asset Management Business
  • Other Businesses

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB662.3 million (US$96.0 million), a 41.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB383.1 million (US$55.6 million), selling expenses of RMB142.8 million (US$20.7 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB84.0 million (US$12.2 million), provision of credit losses of RMB19.8 million (US$2.9 million) and other operating expenses of RMB38.3 million (US$5.5 million).

  • Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB467.8 million (US$67.8 million), a 40.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation, which is in line with decreased transaction value and a decrease in general and administrative expenses due to our cost control measures implemented.
  • Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB129.6 million (US$18.8 million), a 32.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to less performance fee compensation and less provision for credit losses.
  • Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB64.9 million (US$9.4 million), a 56.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, due to less credit losses recorded.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 24.9%, compared with 10.5% for the corresponding period in 2021.

  • Operating margin for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 27.7%, compared with 18.9% for the corresponding period in 2021, due to less general and administrative expenses incurred due to our cost control measures implemented.
  • Operating margin for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 41.9%, compared with 29.5% for the corresponding period in 2021, due to less performance fee compensation recorded in 2022.
  • Loss from other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB52.9 million (US$7.7 million), compared with RMB132.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to decreased provision for credit losses.

Investment Income

Investment income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB62.2 million (US$9.0 million), compared with investment income of RMB3.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to unrealized gains of fair value changes from our certain equity investments.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB60.5 million (US$8.8 million), a 71.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to higher taxable income as well as dividend tax accrued in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Income from Equity in Affiliates

Income from equity in affiliates for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB12.3 million (US$1.8 million), compared with RMB160.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to the decrease in net income of the funds of funds that we manage and invest in as the general partner or fund manager.

Net Income

  • Net Income
  • Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the full year 2022 were RMB3,100.4 million (US$449.5 million), a 27.8% decrease from the full year 2021, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions and performance-based income.

  • Wealth Management Business
  • Asset Management Business
  • Other Businesses

Operating costs and expenses

Operating costs and expenses for 2022 were RMB2,011.9 million (US$291.7 million), a 35.0% decrease from the full year 2021. Operating costs and expenses for the full year 2022 primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB1,441.9 million (US$209.1 million), selling expenses of RMB349.0 million (US$50.6 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB235.3 million (US$34.1 million), reversal of credit losses of RMB0.4 million (US$0.1 million) and other operating expenses of RMB115.7 million (US$16.8 million).

  • Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for 2022 were RMB1,458.5 million (US$211.5 million), a 35.8% decrease from 2021, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits, as well as general and administrative expenses.
  • Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for 2022 were RMB386.6 million (US$56.1 million), a 30.5% decrease from 2021, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits, as well as general and administrative expenses.
  • Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for 2022 were RMB166.8 million (US$24.2million), a 37.0% decrease from 2021, primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit losses.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the full year 2022 was 35.1%, compared to 27.9% for the full year 2021.

  • Operating margin for the wealth management business for 2022 was 33.7%, compared to 28.8% for 2021, mainly due to cost control measures implemented.
  • Operating margin for the asset management business for 2022 was 53.7%, compared to 46.6% for 2021, mainly due to cost control measures implemented.
  • Loss from other businesses for 2022 was RMB100.8 million (US$14.6 million), compared with RMB207.8 million for 2021, due to decreased provision of credit losses.

Investment Income

Investment income for the full year 2022 was RMB85.6 million (US$12.4 million), a 30.8% increase from the full year 2021, primarily due to unrealized gains of fair value changes from our certain equity investments.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the full year 2022 were RMB267.1 million (US$38.7 million), a 9.1% decrease from the full year 2021, primarily due to less taxable income.

Income from Equity in Affiliates

Income from equity in affiliates for the full year 2022 was RMB89.1 million (US$12.9 million), compared with RMB302.0 million in the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to less income recognized from the funds of funds that we manage and invest in as the general partner or fund manager.

Net Income

  • Net Income
  • Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had RMB4,403.9 million (US$638.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,404.6 million as of December 31, 2021 and RMB4,312.8 million as of September 30, 2022.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB33.0 million (US$4.8 million), compared to RMB659.2 million in the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to the reclassification of trading debt products from cash and cash equivalents to short term investments in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the full year 2022 was RMB632.9 million (US$91.8 million), compared to RMB1,521.8 million during the full year 2021, the variance was mainly due to a decrease in net income.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB58.3 million (US$8.5 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB67.4 million in the corresponding period in 2021. Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the full year 2022 was RMB74.3 million (US$10.8 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB2,572.1 million during the full year 2021, the cash outflow in 2021 was mainly due to cash payment for the acquisition of our new headquarter.

Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB8.0 million (US$1.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net cash inflow of RMB20.9 million in the corresponding period in 2021. Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities during the full year 2022 was RMB233.8 million (US$33.9 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB513.1 million during the full year 2021. The cash inflow for 2022 was mainly due to net proceeds from our initial public offering and listing in Hong Kong, and the cash outflow in 2021 was mainly due to the share repurchase program.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT

Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") Receivership

As disclosed in the Form 6-K furnished with the SEC on March 13, 2023 (the "Press Release"), Noah informed its investors that its exposure to any liquidity concern as a result of the SVB's Receivership (as defined in the Press Release) is immaterial and that it has taken necessary measures to protect against or minimize the potential impact of the SVB's Receivership on the investment funds for which Noah acts as general partner or fund manager.

As of the date of this press release, Noah has transferred out all its cash and cash equivalents previously deposited with SVB. In addition, as general partner or fund manager, Noah has also transferred out all funds cash balances from SVB to their designated accounts. As a result, Noah has no remaining exposure to the SVB Receivership.

Resignation of Senior Management Member

Mr. Jin Chen resigned from his position as the chief executive officer of Noah Digital International, effective on March 15, 2023, due to personal reasons. Mr. Chen will assist the Company in achieving a smooth transition of his job responsibilities. His resignation was not a result of any disagreements with the Company.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES       

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expense and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX:6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the full year 2022, Noah distributed RMB70.3 billion (US$10.2 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB157.1 billion (US$22.8 billion) as of December 31, 2022.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers 75 cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. A total of 1,276 relationship managers provide customized financial solutions for clients through this network, and meet their international investment needs. The Company's wealth management business had 437,288 registered clients as of December 31, 2022. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of


September
30, 2022


December
31, 2022


December
31, 2022


(Unaudited)


(Audited)


(Audited)


RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000

Assets







Current assets:








     Cash and cash equivalents

4,312,827


4,403,915


638,508



     Restricted cash

10,311


23,203


3,364



     Short-term investments

98,770


315,979


45,813



     Accounts receivable, net

426,900


498,106


72,219



     Loans receivable, net

566,933


465,780


67,532



     Amounts due from related parties

424,821


443,424


64,290



     Other current assets

184,506


166,739


24,175



     Total current assets

6,025,068


6,317,146


915,901


Long-term investments, net

723,902


774,095


112,232


Investment in affiliates

1,516,292


1,491,820


216,293


Property and equipment, net

2,497,558


2,486,317


360,482


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

189,906


168,192


24,386


Deferred tax assets

333,522


436,441


63,278


Other non-current assets

160,059


124,124


17,996

Total Assets

11,446,307


11,798,135


1,710,568







Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:








     Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

543,435


668,953


96,989



     Income tax payable

69,214


126,848


18,391



     Deferred revenues

81,602


67,967


9,854



     Contingent liabilities

483,727


568,018


82,355



     Other current liabilities

458,079


473,175


68,604



     Total current liabilities

1,636,057


1,904,961


276,193


Operating lease liabilities, non-current

101,110


83,171


12,059


Deferred tax liabilities

231,589


249,768


36,213


Other non-current liabilities

76,330


59,760


8,664


Total Liabilities 

2,045,086


2,297,660


333,129


Equity

9,401,221


9,500,475


1,377,439

Total Liabilities and Equity

11,446,307


11,798,135


1,710,568

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended




December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


Change


2021


2022


2022



Revenues:

RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000



Revenues from others:








One-time commissions

472,566


266,592


38,652


(43.6 %)

Recurring service fees

214,835


195,872


28,399


(8.8 %)

Performance-based income

42,115


13,998


2,030


(66.8 %)

Other service fees

54,296


60,870


8,825


12.1 %

Total revenues from others

783,812


537,332


77,906


(31.4 %)

Revenues from funds Gopher
manages:








One-time commissions

9,886


3,915


568


(60.4 %)

Recurring service fees

346,747


278,376


40,361


(19.7 %)

Performance-based income

131,988


66,819


9,688


(49.4 %)

Total revenues from funds
Gopher
manages

488,621


349,110


 

50,617


 

(28.6 %)

Total revenues

1,272,433


886,442


128,523


(30.3 %)

Less: VAT related surcharges 

(12,379)


(4,372)


(634)


(64.7 %)

Net revenues

1,260,054


882,070


127,889


(30.0 %)

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship manager
compensation

 

(382,160)


 

(146,662)


 

(21,264)


 

(61.6 %)

Others

(349,004)


(236,484)


(34,287)


(32.2 %)

Total compensation and
benefits

 

(731,164)


 

(383,146)


 

(55,551)


 

(47.6 %)

Selling expenses

(139,906)


(142,806)


(20,705)


2.1 %

General and administrative
expenses 

 

(148,015)


 

(83,952)


 

(12,172)


 

(43.3 %)

Provision for credit losses

 

(100,858)


 

(19,836)


 

(2,876)


 

(80.3 %)

Other operating expenses 

(19,644)


(38,257)


(5,547)


94.8 %

Government grants 

11,821


5,665


821


(52.1 %)

Total operating costs and expenses 

 

(1,127,766)


 

(662,332)


 

(96,030)


 

(41.3 %)

Income from operations 

132,288


219,738


31,859


66.1 %

Other income (expense):








Interest income 

14,571


14,251


2,066


(2.2 %)

Investment income

3,469


62,240


9,024


1,694.2 %

Settlement reversal

719


-


-


N.A.

Contingent litigation expenses

-


(99,000)


(14,354)


N.A.

Other expense

(2,313)


(8,507)


(1,233)


267.8 %

Total other income (expense)

16,446


(31,016)


(4,497)


N.A.

Income before taxes and
income from equity in
affiliates

 

 

 

148,734


 

 

 

188,722


 

 

 

27,362


26.9 %

Income tax expense

(35,329)


(60,530)


(8,776)


71.3 %

Income from equity in affiliates

 

160,510


 

12,331


 

1,788


 

(92.3 %)

Net income

273,915


140,523


20,374


(48.7 %)

Less: net (loss) income
attributable to non-controlling
interests

 

 

(7,397)


 

 

614


 

 

89


 

 

N.A.

Net income attributable to
Noah shareholders 

 

 

281,312


 

 

139,909


 

 

20,285


(50.3 %)









Income  per ADS, basic

4.18


2.01


0.29


(51.9 %)

Income per ADS, diluted

4.16


2.01


0.29


(51.7 %)

 

Margin analysis:








Operating margin

10.5 %


24.9 %


24.9 %



Net margin

21.7 %


15.9 %


15.9 %



 

Weighted average ADS
equivalent[1]:








Basic

67,348,790


69,593,068


69,593,068



Diluted

67,700,437


69,611,652


69,611,652



ADS equivalent outstanding at
end of period

 

60,338,054


 

62,603,864


 

62,603,864












[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(Audited)



Twelve months ended 




December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


Change


2021


2022


2022



Revenues:

RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000



Revenues from others:








One-time commissions

1,130,894


617,636


89,549


(45.4 %)

Recurring service fees

913,700


768,980


111,492


(15.8 %)

Performance-based income

391,903


184,048


26,684


(53.0 %)

Other service fees

161,982


223,441


32,396


37.9 %

Total revenues from others

2,598,479


1,794,105


260,121


(31.0 %)

Revenues from funds Gopher
manages:








One-time commissions

140,522


63,809


9,251


(54.6 %)

Recurring service fees

1,195,309


1,145,435


166,072


(4.2 %)

Performance-based income

392,290


125,528


18,200


(68.0 %)

Total revenues from funds
Gopher manages

 

1,728,121


 

1,334,772


 

193,523


 

(22.8 %)

Total revenues

4,326,600


3,128,877


453,644


(27.7 %)

Less: VAT related surcharges 

(33,506)


(28,505)


(4,133)


(14.9 %)

Net revenues

4,293,094


3,100,372


449,511


(27.8 %)

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship manager
compensation

 

(920,896)


(497,147)


 

(72,080)


(46.0 %)

Others

(1,247,984)


(944,735)


(136,974)


(24.3 %)

Total compensation and
benefits

 

(2,168,880)


(1,441,882)


 

(209,054)


(33.5 %)

Selling expenses

(437,131)


(349,014)


(50,602)


(20.2 %)

General and administrative
expenses 

 

(383,321)


(235,319)


 

(34,118)


(38.6 %)

(Reversal of) Provision for
credit losses

 

(112,959)


424


 

61


N.A.

Other operating expenses 

(107,844)


(115,653)


(16,768)


7.2 %

Government grants 

115,939


129,521


18,779


11.7 %

Total operating costs and
expenses 

 

(3,094,196)


(2,011,923)


 

(291,702)


(35.0 %)

Income from operations 

1,198,898


1,088,449


157,809


(9.2 %)

Other income (expense):








Interest income 

71,866


61,416


8,904


(14.5 %)

Investment income

65,426


85,554


12,404


30.8 %

Settlement expenses

(19,908)


-


-


N.A.

Contingent litigation expenses

-


(99,000)


(14,354)


N.A.

Other (expense) income

(18,240)


13,130


1,904


N.A.

Total other income

99,144


61,100


8,858


(38.4 %)

Income before taxes and
income from equity in affiliates

 

 

1,298,042


 

 

1,149,549


 

 

166,667


(11.4 %)

Income tax expense

(293,940)


(267,108)


(38,727)


(9.1 %)

Income from equity in affiliates

301,979


89,148


12,925


(70.5 %)

Net income

1,306,081


971,589


140,865


(25.6 %)

Less: net loss attributable to
non-controlling interests

 

(8,050)


 

(4,982)


 

(722)


 

(38.1 %)

Net income attributable to
Noah shareholders 

 

1,314,131


 

976,571


 

141,587


(25.7 %)









Income per ADS, basic

19.56


14.29


2.07


(26.9 %)

Income per ADS, diluted

19.45


14.28


2.07


(26.6 %)

 

Margin analysis:








Operating margin

27.9 %


35.1 %


35.1 %



Net margin

30.4 %


31.3 %


31.3 %



 

Weighted average ADS
equivalent[1]:








Basic

67,171,636


68,332,032


68,332,032



Diluted

67,563,546


68,396,142


68,396,142



ADS equivalent outstanding at
end of period

 

60,338,054


 

62,603,864


 

62,603,864












[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended



December
31,


December
31,


December
31,


Change


2021


2022


2022




RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000



Net income

273,915


140,523


20,374


(48.7 %)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:








Foreign currency translation adjustments

(14,094)


(36,494)


(5,291)


159.1 %

Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
Investment (after tax)

 

(243)


 

-


 

-


N.A.

Comprehensive income

259,578


104,029


15,083


(59.9 %)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
non-controlling interests

 

(7,366)


 

598


 

87


N.A.

Comprehensive income attributable to
Noah shareholders

 

266,944


 

103,431


 

14,996


(61.3 %)

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements

(Audited)



Twelve months ended



December
31,


December
31,


December
31,


Change


2021


2022


2022




RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000



Net income

1,306,081


971,589


140,865


(25.6 %)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:








Foreign currency translation adjustments

(60,851)


137,555


19,944


N.A.

Comprehensive income

1,245,230


1,109,144


160,809


(10.9 %)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
non-controlling interests

 

(8,001)


 

(4,895)


 

(710)


(38.8 %)

Comprehensive income attributable to
Noah shareholders

 

1,253,231


 

1,114,039


 

161,519


(11.1 %)

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Information

(unaudited)



As of




December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


Change







Number of registered clients 

411,981


437,288


6.1 %

Number of relationship managers 

1,316


1,276


(3.0 %)

Number of cities in mainland China under
coverage

84


75


(10.7 %)








Three months ended




December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


Change


(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)

Number of active clients

17,456


12,904


(26.1 %)

Transaction value:






Private equity products

3,041


1,452


(52.3 %)

Private secondary products

6,659


3,362


(49.5 %)

Mutual fund products

10,207


12,183


19.4 %

Other products

1,136


1,003


(11.7 %)

Total transaction value

21,043


18,000


(14.5 %)








Twelve months ended




December 31,
2021


December 31,
2022


Change


(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)

Number of active clients

42,764


35,877


(16.1 %)

Transaction value:






Private equity products

18,069


11,037


(38.9 %)

Private secondary products

37,776


13,109


(65.3 %)

Mutual fund products

37,169


43,133


16.0 %

Other products

4,189


3,002


(28.3 %)

Total transaction value

97,203


70,281


(27.7 %)

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

 (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2022


Wealth
Management

 Business


Asset
Management

Business


Other
Businesses


Total


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000









Revenues:








Revenues from others








One-time commissions

266,592


-


-


266,592

Recurring service fees

195,872


-


-


195,872

Performance-based income

13,998


-


-


13,998

Other service fees

48,245


-


12,625


60,870

Total revenues from others

524,707


-


12,625


537,332

Revenues from funds Gopher manages








One-time commissions

576


3,339


-


3,915

Recurring service fees

124,040


154,336


-


278,376

Performance-based income

187


66,632


-


66,819

Total revenues from funds Gopher manages

 

124,803


 

224,307


-


 

349,110

Total revenues

649,510


224,307


12,625


886,442

Less: VAT related surcharges

(2,563)


(1,139)


(670)


(4,372)

Net revenues

646,947


223,168


11,955


882,070

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship managers

(137,016)


(9,646)


-


(146,662)

Others

(152,971)


(73,585)


(9,928)


(236,484)

Total compensation and benefits

(289,987)


(83,231)


(9,928)


(383,146)

Selling expenses

(121,259)


(20,611)


(936)


(142,806)

General and administrative expenses

 

(52,723)


 

(22,609)


 

(8,620)


 

(83,952)

Reversal of (Provision for) credit losses

 

249


 

1,068


 

(21,153)


 

(19,836)

Other operating expenses

(9,344)


(4,629)


(24,284)


(38,257)

Government grants

5,224


408


33


5,665

Total operating costs and expenses

(467,840)


(129,604)


(64,888)


(662,332)

Income (loss) from operations

179,107


93,564


(52,933)


219,738

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2021


Wealth
Management
Business


Asset
Management
Business


Other
Businesses


Total


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000









Revenues:








Revenues from others








One-time commissions

472,566


-


-


472,566

Recurring service fees

214,835


-


-


214,835

Performance-based income

42,115


-


-


42,115

Other service fees

32,814


-


21,482


54,296

Total revenues from others

762,330


-


21,482


783,812

Revenues from funds Gopher
manages








One-time commissions

2,488


7,398


-


9,886

Recurring service fees

204,919


141,828


-


346,747

Performance-based income

5,905


126,083


-


131,988

Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages

 

213,312


 

275,309


-


 

488,621

Total revenues

975,642


275,309


21,482


1,272,433

Less: VAT related surcharges 

(6,358)


(1,496)


(4,525)


(12,379)

Net revenues

969,284


273,813


16,957


1,260,054

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship managers

(371,788)


(10,372)


-


(382,160)

Others

(204,386)


(127,455)


(17,163)


(349,004)

Total compensation and benefits

(576,174)


(137,827)


(17,163)


(731,164)

Selling expenses

(112,287)


(19,709)


(7,910)


(139,906)

General and administrative
expenses 

 

(103,142)


 

(22,247)


 

(22,626)


 

(148,015)

Provision for credit losses

(2,691)


(12,574)


(85,593)


(100,858)

Other operating expenses

(2,507)


(687)


(16,450)


(19,644)

Government grants 

11,101


13


707


11,821

Total operating costs and expenses 

(785,700)


(193,031)


(149,035)


(1,127,766)

Income (loss) from operations

183,584


80,782


(132,078)


132,288

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(Audited)



Twelve months ended December 31, 2022


Wealth
Management
Business


Asset
Management
Business


Other
Businesses


Total


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000









Revenues:








Revenues from others








One-time commissions

617,636


-


-


617,636

Recurring service fees

768,980


-


-


768,980

Performance-based income

184,048


-


-


184,048

Other service fees

144,101


-


79,340


223,441

Total revenues from others

1,714,765


-


79,340


1,794,105

Revenues from funds Gopher
manages








One-time commissions

13,953


49,856


-


63,809

Recurring service fees

463,314


682,121


-


1,145,435

  Performance-based income

18,407


107,121


-


125,528

Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages

495,674


 

839,098


-


 

1,334,772

Total revenues

2,210,439


839,098


79,340


3,128,877

Less: VAT related surcharges 

(10,462)


(4,630)


(13,413)


(28,505)

Net revenues

2,199,977


834,468


65,927


3,100,372

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship managers

(460,237)


(36,910)


-


(497,147)

Others

(619,397)


(285,101)


(40,237)


(944,735)

Total compensation and benefits

(1,079,634)


(322,011)


(40,237)


(1,441,882)

Selling expenses

(299,769)


(41,885)


(7,360)


(349,014)

General and administrative
expenses 

(153,643)


 

(55,872)


 

(25,804)


 

(235,319)

Reversal of (provision for)  credit
losses

718


 

386


 

(680)


  

424

Other operating expenses

(15,412)


(6,369)


(93,872)


(115,653)

Government grants 

89,223


39,120


1,178


129,521

Total operating costs and
expenses 

(1,458,517)


 

(386,631)


 

(166,775)


 

(2,011,923)

Income (loss) from operations

741,460


 

447,837


 

(100,848)


 

1,088,449

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(Audited)



Twelve months ended December 31, 2021


Wealth
Management
Business


Asset
Management
Business


Other
Businesses


Total


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000









Revenues:








Revenues from others








One-time commissions

1,130,653


241


-


1,130,894

Recurring service fees

912,506


1,194


-


913,700

Performance-based income

391,903


-


-


391,903

Other service fees

92,352


1,390


68,240


161,982

Total revenues from others

2,527,414


2,825


68,240


2,598,479

Revenues from funds Gopher
manages








One-time commissions

50,247


90,275


-


140,522

Recurring service fees

557,094


638,215


-


1,195,309

Performance-based income

77,218


315,072


-


392,290

Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages

 

684,559


 

1,043,562


-


 

1,728,121

Total revenues

3,211,973


1,046,387


68,240


4,326,600

Less: VAT related surcharges 

(17,076)


(4,923)


(11,507)


(33,506)

Net revenues

3,194,897


1,041,464


56,733


4,293,094

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship managers

(900,921)


(19,975)


-


(920,896)

Others

(753,368)


(430,059)


(64,557)


(1,247,984)

Total compensation and benefits

(1,654,289)


(450,034)


(64,557)


(2,168,880)

Selling expenses

(354,128)


(55,790)


(27,213)


(437,131)

General and administrative expenses 

 

(270,253)


 

(70,686)


 

(42,382)


 

(383,321)

Provision for credit losses

(6,490)


(13,275)


(93,194)


(112,959)

Other operating expenses

(53,616)


(4,347)


(49,881)


(107,844)

Government grants 

65,368


37,905


12,666


115,939

Total operating costs and expenses 

(2,273,408)


(556,227)


(264,561)


(3,094,196)

Income (loss) from operations

921,489


485,237


(207,828)


1,198,898

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplement Revenue Information by Geography

 (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2022


Wealth
Management

 Business


Asset
Management

Business


Other
Businesses


Total


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000









Revenues:








Mainland China

442,208


147,301


12,625


602,134

Hong Kong

182,111


54,976


-


237,087

Others

25,191


22,030


-


47,221

Total revenues

649,510


224,307


12,625


886,442

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplement Revenue Information by Geography

 (unaudited) 



Three months ended December 31, 2021


Wealth
Management

 Business


Asset
Management

Business


Other
Businesses


Total


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000









Revenues:








Mainland China

849,846


205,797


21,482


1,077,125

Hong Kong

116,154


57,337


-


173,491

Others

9,642


12,175


-


21,817

Total revenues

975,642


275,309


21,482


1,272,433

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplement Revenue Information by Geography

 (Audited)



Twelve months ended December 31, 2022


Wealth
Management

 Business


Asset
Management

Business


Other
Businesses


Total


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000









Revenues:








Mainland China

1,548,395


672,785


79,340


2,300,520

Hong Kong

508,907


83,029


-


591,936

Others

153,137


83,284


-


236,421

Total revenues

2,210,439


839,098


79,340


3,128,877

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplement Revenue Information by Geography

 (Audited) 



Twelve months ended December 31, 2021


Wealth
Management

 Business


Asset
Management

Business


Other
Businesses


Total


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000









Revenues:








Mainland China

2,479,576


768,203


68,240


3,316,019

Hong Kong

629,587


240,136


-


869,723

Others

102,810


38,048


-


140,858

Total revenues

3,211,973


1,046,387


68,240


4,326,600

Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)



Three months ended





December 31,


December 31,


Change



2021


2022





RMB'000


RMB'000











Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

281,312


139,909


(50.3 %)


Adjustment for share-based compensation

12,435


12,316


(1.0 %)


Add: settlement expense reversal

(719)


-


N.A.


Less: tax effect of adjustments

3,421


3,066


(10.4 %)


Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
(non-GAAP)

 

289,607


 

149,159


(48.5 %)









Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

22.3 %


15.9 %




Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

23.0 %


16.9 %











Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
diluted

4.16


2.01


 

(51.7 %)


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
per ADS, diluted

4.28


2.14


 

(50.0 %)


Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)



Twelve months ended





December 31


December 31


Change



2021


2022





RMB'000


RMB'000











Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

1,314,131


976,571


(25.7 %)


Adjustment for share-based compensation

51,036


42,300


(17.1 %)


Add: settlement expense

19,908


-


N.A.


Less: tax effect of adjustments

12,374


10,279


(16.9 %)


Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
(non-GAAP)

 

1,372,701


 

1,008,592


 

(26.5 %)









Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

30.6 %


31.5 %




Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

32.0 %


32.5 %











Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
diluted

 

19.45


 

14.28


(26.6 %)


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
per ADS, diluted

 

20.32


 

14.75


 

(27.4 %)


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noah-holdings-limited-announces-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-2022-and-audited-financial-results-for-full-year-2022-301781973.html

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

