Curaleaf Expands Brand Portfolio with Launch of JAMS™ Cannabis-Infused Edibles

All-New, Flavor-Forward Jellies, Chocolates and Tarts Launching in Florida and Arizona With Additional States To Follow

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its brand portfolio with the launch of JAMS, a flavor-forward cannabis edibles brand designed to meet the needs of new cannabis consumers and those seeking an introduction to edibles. JAMS is now available in Florida and is coming soon to Arizona with additional states to follow in the coming months.

Carefully crafted with an array of flavors, formulas and form factors, JAMS offers a line of cannabis-infused treats in a wide range of dosage options that can take effect in as few as 15 minutes. From microdoseable Tarts to decadent Chocos, JAMS cannabis-infused edibles are expertly formulated utilizing nano and liposomal technologies to ensure consistency and efficacy. The full product lineup includes:

Jellies: Perfect for stargazing or couch grazing, these 10mg THC, naturally-flavored and long-lasting treats are offered in Mixed Berry (Indica), Ruby Red Grapefruit (Sativa) and Peach (Hybrid).

Fast-Acting Jellies: Providing effects in as few as 15 minutes, these sweet treats are offered in three boldly sour flavors including Sour Watermelon Lime (Indica), Sour Strawberry Lemonade (Sativa) and Sour Green Apple (Hybrid) at 5mg THC each.

Chocos: Decadent gourmet chocolate bars with long-lasting effects, available in three nostalgic flavors including White Chocolate Birthday Cake, Milk Chocolate Pretzel, and Dark Chocolate Peppermint at 5mg THC per piece.

Tarts: Great for microdosing, these fast-acting, 2.5mg THC tarts are available in Tangerine, Raspberry Lemonade and Strawberry flavors, perfectly pairing sour and sweet.

"We're excited to welcome JAMS to our brand portfolio as part of our continued commitment to developing and expanding access to high-quality cannabis brands and products," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "JAMS speaks to the growing need for innovative, reliable cannabis products that resonate with a wide variety of consumers at all stages of their cannabis journeys. Florida and Arizona remain priority markets for the launch and we look forward to expanding JAMS to additional markets in the very near future."

"JAMS represents the pinnacle of our edibles formulations by combining great flavor with innovative cannabinoid delivery technologies and the highest level of quality and consistency," said Jessie Kater, SVP of Innovation and R&D. "Developed by our team of chemists, biochemists and food scientists, JAMS has undergone rigorous quality, consistency and stability testing to ensure a consistent and reliable experience."

The edibles market has continued to gain popularity throughout the U.S. in the last two years, with gummies and chocolate accounting for an increased share across the category. JAMS' all-star lineup of products is uniquely positioned for cannabis consumers in search of a great-tasting, reliable edibles brand in a variety of form factors to match any occasion.

JAMS is now available at Curaleaf retail locations in Florida and will be launching soon in Arizona. Additional markets including Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Nevada and New York will follow in the coming months. To learn more about the JAMS, please visit www.hellojams.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 147 dispensaries and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

