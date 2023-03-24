Ismael Cala special guest at the World Happiness Summit on Lake Como

From March 24th to 26th, this unique and experiential event will take place, where more than a thousand participants from 40 countries will gather to enjoy 35 keynote speeches and one meditation session led by Ismael Cala.

MIAMI, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life and business strategist, journalist, speaker, and author of eight bestsellers on leadership and emotional intelligence, Ismael Cala was specially invited by the organizers of the World Happiness Summit to be held from March 24th to 26th at Lake Como (Italy) as keynote speaker and leader of the meditation sessions during the event.

Based on the six elements of well-being, namely mindfulness, physical, purpose, community, finances, and personal relationships, this congress will bring together big names such as Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, founder of the Happiness Studies Academy at Harvard University, to Dr. Lauri Santos, professor and speaker at Yale University.

In Cala's words: "I am honored to have been selected to be present in two of the three days with a meditation session because I am convinced that it is a practice that constitutes an inexhaustible source of balance and energy to face the challenges of today's life."

The World Happiness Summit brings together the best experts in the science of happiness, positive psychology, policies, sustainability, economy, mindfulness, health, and well-being to create an inclusive event that brings people from all over the world together with the goal of learning, experiencing, and practicing science-based tools that help people on the path to self-realization, well-being, and happiness.

The location selected for this fifth edition of the congress is Lake Como in Italy, a perfect place to feel harmony with nature, history, and the inner journey of the participants.

About Ismael Cala:

Ismael Cala is a life and human development strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For over five years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN in Spanish, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the CALA Group business consortium and the Ismael Cala Foundation, and author of books such as The Power of Listening, Life is a Pinata, The Emotional Illiterate, Un buen hijo de P..., The Secret of Bamboo, and Wake Up with Cala, among others. He currently serves as the rector of the Hispanic University of Mentors.

He is an ambassador for the concept of Corporate Happiness in Latin America, with which he has conducted training sessions in more than 400 companies in the USA and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Personality of Ibero-America Award and an illustrious guest of more than a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with great masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

About WOHASU:

The World Happiness Summit is a 3-day event that brings together the world's leading experts in happiness and well-being science with a global audience to learn practical tools for a happier life. WOHASU® is the organizing body behind the World Happiness Summit™ and the H-20 Government Meeting focused on increasing well-being at the individual, community, corporate, and civic levels. WOHASU® serves as a networking platform for attendees, experts, and partners where new ideas are incubated and innovative programs and services are created.

