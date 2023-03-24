Dr. Squatch Captures $1MM Black Friday/Cyber Monday Success for 50X ROI With Retention.com

Austin, Texas, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Squatch , the largest men's natural personal care brand in the United States, added over $1MM in Black Friday/Cyber Monday (BFCM) revenue, a 50x ROI, with Retention.com recapture technology.

We got over a million dollars of BFCM revenue just from customers acquired through Retention.com

Dr. Squatch makes all-natural soap, deodorant, haircare, lotion, and cologne designed specifically for men. Retention.com is the industry leader in customer recapture marketing for DTC eCommerce businesses.

Dr. Squatch brought Retention.com on in 2022 with one very specific purpose: Grow their email list of bottom-of-funnel, warm leads in advance of the Q4 holidays.

"We really wanted to deliver a successful BFCM period and we knew that having a larger list size in advance would be an advantage to converting those potentially warm customers at a very high-value moment for them," said Cody Griffin, VP of Marketing, Dr. Squatch.

But they had doubts: How would using Retention.com's cart abandonment technology affect deliverability, spam score, and brand reputation?

"We decided we would test a small segment of our website and have Klaviyo do audits to validate the deliverability impact," said Mr. Griffin. "We saw very little there, and we saw very good conversion, so that was a no-brainer."

"We put on our customer hat and realized that all of us receive emails every day that we don't necessarily know where we signed up for them. But ultimately when they are relevant to our experience we find them valuable. So that was very fine with us."

"Within less than three months we saw a huge transformative outcome... it was our number one generative flow in our email system. We got over a million dollars of BFCM revenue just from customers acquired through Retention.com. The ROI on our investment was greater than 50x, which meant pure value for us," added Mr. Griffin.

