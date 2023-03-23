Vena Enters 2023 Strong Following Record Q4 and 2022

CPM software provider grows customer base, empowering companies to Plan For Anything™ amid global economic challenges

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced record revenues and customer wins in its latest fiscal year despite significant economic headwinds.

The company recognized significant year-over-year increases in revenue and customers added through FY 2023 (ending Jan. 31, 2023) and had record growth in expansion sales as customers leveraged Vena's corporate performance management (CPM) software to Plan for Anything™, leaving it well-positioned to ride continued business momentum in FY 2024.

"Macroeconomic conditions have placed a new urgency on streamlining financial and operational planning," said Hunter Madeley, CEO of Vena. "Companies trust Vena's award-winning Complete Planning platform and Partner network to provide the planning capabilities and business insights required to thrive in any environment. Vena remains committed to empowering our customers to build agility and resilience into their business planning processes."

Other highlights achieved in Q4 FY 2023 include:

Record subscription revenue and a new customer milestone, crossing the 1,500 threshold.

strategic partnership with Fluence Technologies offering an integrated solution that empowers FP&A, extended planning and financial close management for Vena and Fluence customers and enables a seamless digital transformation of the entire finance function. with Fluence Technologies offering an integrated solution that empowers FP&A, extended planning and financial close management for Vena and Fluence customers and enables a seamless digital transformation of the entire finance function.

McAlign Consulting Group , Nexcelsior Inc. and Varisource . These Partners add to Vena's expertise in the Microsoft and Netsuite platforms, enhancing the Vena platform's capabilities in functions including revenue operations and sales performance management. The expansion of Vena's Partner network, with the addition of Cyberly Inc.,, Nexcelsior Inc. and. These Partners add to Vena's expertise in the Microsoft and Netsuite platforms, enhancing the Vena platform's capabilities in functions including revenue operations and sales performance management.

top place to work . Ongoing hiring that grew Vena's team by over 20%, attracting top talent despite a softening in overall technology industry headcount, due in large part to its recognition as a

These Q4 milestones capped a strong year for Vena, which earned a collection of industry awards, including recognition as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape : Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment and a TrustRadius 2022 Best Software award for Vena Complete Planning. Vena also received high rankings from user-based rating sites TrustRadius (Best Corporate Performance Management, Budgeting and Forecasting and Financial Close software) and G2 (Best Software for Accounting and Finance).

Other highlights in the year include:

About Vena

Vena empowers businesses to Plan For Anything™ with the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena streamlines budgeting, forecasting and reporting processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,500 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

