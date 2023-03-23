Turn Your Road Trip to Mount Rainier into a Children's Storybook Getaway

TACOMA, Wash., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Tacoma is excited to announce its latest itinerary, A Children's Storybook Getaway, designed to bring families together for a magical adventure through some of the region's most beloved storybook settings. This new itinerary is perfect for families with young children who love books and testing out their imaginations.

A family finds where the wild things are on a Northwest Trek Keeper Adventure Tour. (PRNewswire)

The download-and-go itinerary ties together local attractions and restaurants with their equivalent experience in the world of children's literature, giving families a hassle-free new way to explore Pierce County, while also encouraging children to get lost in their books.

The itinerary includes visits to not only iconic Mount Rainier National Park, but also farms, small towns, cafes, a sculpture garden, a train dining car, a wildlife park, and a furniture store that's much more than it seems. Families will encounter a cast of characters such as American Bison, horses, livestock, and lots of human friends that are eager to help them on their journey.

At a local bookstore along the route, families can fuel up on imagination, discovering new titles and revisiting old favorites. Along the way, families will experience the beauty of the Pacific Northwest, its farms and museums, and learn about the history of the region.

"We're thrilled to offer this unique itinerary adventure for families," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Data and Marketing Officer for Travel Tacoma. "The Pacific Northwest is a place where imagination and adventure thrive, and we're excited to showcase that through the lens of children's literature."

The full Children's Storybook Getaway itinerary is available now on the Travel Tacoma website, and families can customize the itinerary to fit their specific interests and schedules. All of Travel Tacoma's itineraries are curated by local, experienced tourism experts with decades of knowledge of the best, most memorable ways to see Pierce County, and each stop is hand-picked to contribute to the best possible visit.

About Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports

Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports is the official destination marketing organization for Tacoma and Pierce County, Washington. Accredited by Destinations International. For more information, visit www.traveltacoma.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Matt Wakefield

Chief Data and Marketing Officer

matt@traveltacoma.com

(253) 284-3253

(PRNewsfoto/Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports