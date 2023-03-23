Tree Hut Launches First-Ever Immersive Pop-Up Experience in NYC

The Viral Self-Care Brand's Pop-Up Reimagines Self-Care as a Whimsical & Multisensory Journey

COPPELL, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to snap a selfie as you experience "scent-sational" self-care at the Tree Hut x NYC Pop-Up on March 24th and 25th. Ranked as one of the top ten Gen Z brands by consumer insights company, Numerator, Tree Hut is inviting its loyal fans to experience a larger-than-life body care routine IRL in a space that highlights the sights, feels and scents of self-care. The "TikTok Must-Have" brand sold an average of 59 products per minute last month and plans to feature its best-selling products, and its brand-new Foaming Gel Body Wash collection. The pop-up space will give fans a chance to dream up their perfect body care combination, while capturing colorful Instagram and TikTok-friendly content – and having the chance to take home Tree Hut products!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9150451-tree-hut-launches-first-ever-immersive-pop-up-experience-nyc/

For its first-ever pop-up, Tree Hut created whimsical installations with bold colors to showcase the brand's body care regimen, which includes Foaming Gel Body Wash, Shea Sugar Body Scrub, Moisturizing Shave Oil and Whipped Shea Body Butter, in corresponding Cleanse, Exfoliate, Shave, Rinse and Hydrate rooms that each offer a unique way to experience a trending "everything" self-care routine out of the bathroom, and in the heart of NYC. From a psychedelic bathtub to life-size product installations and a waterless shower walkthrough, consumers will be able to see, touch and smell Tree Hut while sharing their favorite pop-up moments with their followers on social.

"As a brand that has such an impactful and viral digital presence on social media, we wanted to celebrate our loyal fans by giving them a physical branded space to fully immerse themselves in the colorful and imaginative world of Tree Hut," said Senior Marketing Manager, Hazel Smith. "The Tree Hut x NYC Pop-Up is the perfect place for our consumers to learn about new products, experience the best-sellers they already love and create unique content in a vibrant space that brings Tree Hut out of the shower and into the city."

The lucky first 100 attendees each day will leave with a set of the entire Tree Hut regimen –Foaming Gel Body Wash, Shea Sugar Scrub Moisturizing Shave Oil, and Whipped Shea Body Butter in one of Tree Hut's signature scents. The following 500 attendees each day will receive a new Foaming Gel Body Wash and body scrubber! Join Tree Hut for a one-of-a-kind event that appeals to every sense while you snap and share photos on social media with the hashtag, #TreeHutxNYC.

Interested in attending the event? Visit the Tree Hut x NYC Pop-Up microsite to learn more about the experience. Every person who signs up on the microsite will be entered for a chance to win $500 worth of Tree Hut products!

Pop-Up Details:

Day 1: Friday, March 24 th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Day 2: Saturday, March 25 th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 365 Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Tree Hut products are paraben free, vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free, do not contain formaldehyde donors, and are made in the USA. Products are available in-store at Target, Ulta and Walmart and online at Target.com, Ulta.com, and Walmart.com. To learn more about Tree Hut's latest offerings and other products, visit www.treehutshea.com or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook for more information.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Coppell, TX, and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body, shave, face, and lip collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging, and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

View original content:

SOURCE Tree Hut