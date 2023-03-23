Summit K12 and Ellevation to Provide Seamless Data Integration for Student Test Scores

New partnership will enable EL Specialists and teachers to better serve English learners (ELs) by using testing data to identify instructional and testing support needs.

Districts in Texas and California can opt-in to automatic transfers of student test scores between Summit K12 and Ellevation.

Summit K12's English Language Development (ELD) progress monitoring benchmarks for language domains can now be found within Ellevation Platform.

The partnership will bring value to school districts by saving time and increasing the instructional value of both solutions.

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit K12 and Ellevation have announced a new collaboration between Connect to Literacy Interim Online test data and Ellevation's data and instructional planning platform . For districts in Texas and California that opt-in to the data sharing agreement, the new data integration will support automatic transfers of student test scores between Summit K12 and Ellevation. The partnership will save districts time and increase the instructional value of both products.

Ellevation Education (PRNewswire)

New partnership will enable EL Specialists and teachers to better serve English learners (ELs) with latest testing data.

"We are excited to bring additional value to school districts through the new partnership between Summit K12 and Ellevation," said John Kresky, the CEO of Summit K12. "Our partners can now view the Summit K12 English Language Development (ELD) progress monitoring benchmarks (pre-, interim-, and summative-assessments) for all English Learners within the Ellevation platform. This includes the online assessments for all four language domains - Listening, Speaking, Reading, and Writing."

"We're thrilled about this collaboration because we've heard directly from district leaders how much they value the interim assessment data from Connect to Literacy," said Teddy Rice, President & Co-Founder of Ellevation. "Having this data in Ellevation will help EL Specialists work with teachers to identify instructional and testing support needs based on fresh data throughout the year."

About Summit K12

Summit K12 supports millions of English Learners in thousands of schools to help students achieve at least one proficiency level growth per year and districts achieve their reclassification goals. Our innovative digital platform delivers English Language Development curriculum through lessons, skills mastery, formative and progress monitoring assessments, and adaptive personalized learning plans. Summit K12 also uses advanced Artificial Intelligence to automatically score speaking items across 112 linguistic dimensions and provides students with virtual coaching to reach their next proficiency level. The platform currently delivers over 25,000 lessons and items, including the 28 unique Texas TELPAS item types and the 27 unique California ELPAC item types. Summit K12 plans to release additional versions specific to WIDA, ELPA21, and NYSESLAT for the 2023-2024 school year.

Learn more at www.summitk12.com

Contact

JW Marshall

Summit K12

jw.marshall@summitk12.com

About Ellevation

Ellevation is a mission-driven company dedicated to helping English Learners (ELs) achieve their highest aspirations. We are an indispensable partner to school district administrators, teachers, and students across the nation, who use our solutions to manage complex program requirements, build the capacity of teachers to serve multilingual learners, and empower students with the academic language necessary for success in school. Ellevation is the only EL program management solution that goes beyond compliance and impacts instruction in every classroom.

Learn more at www.ellevationeducation.com

Contact

Mandy Weger

Ellevation Education

mandy.weger@ellevationeducation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ellevation Education