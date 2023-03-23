Princeton Identity's Iris-on-the-Move Support's Con Edison's Compliance with CIP Standards for Multi-Factor Authentication

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Identity Inc., provider of the fastest, simplest and most secure biometric security systems on the market, announced today that Consolidated Edison Inc (Con Edison) has deployed Princeton Identity's (PI) Iris-on-the-Move biometric identity solution in compliance with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Standards. PI's convenient and highly accurate solution is part of Con Edison's multi-layered approach to control and manage physical access. The "touchless" nature of the technology was a critical factor in its selection; the company would not consider any biometric solution that requires physical contact between users and reader devices.

The deployment at Con Edison facilities combines PI's sleek, compact Access 200 readers with PI's powerful IDS secure and scalable software platform. System management is simple and intuitive; user enrollment takes under a minute. ADT Commercial installed the PI solution, which integrates seamlessly with the site's access control system.

Scott Gross, Facility Security Officer at Con Edison, says "The future of security is touchless. PI's Iris-on-the-Move is convenient for users, easy for busy people like me to manage, and an excellent option for properties that must meet rigorous CIP standards for multi-factor authentication."

"The high-security requirements of the utility sector, as dictated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, make Iris-on-the-Move an ideal solution for identity verification and authentication. It combines unparalleled accuracy with a seamless, touchless user experience that satisfies the needs of all stakeholders," said Bobby Varma, Princeton Identity CEO and Co-Founder.

A case study of ConEdison's deployment of PI's Iris-on-the-Move is available online http://bit.ly/3TvWbmH

About Princeton Identity

Princeton Identity offers the fastest, simplest and most secure biometric security system on the market. Leading the revolution toward a more intuitive, efficient and natural security experience that keeps people and business moving, Princeton Identity uses iris recognition and other biometric technology to enable businesses, governments and global organizations to streamline identity management, resulting in improved safety and protection. Formerly a division of SRI International, Princeton Identity was established as an independent venture in August 2016. For more information, visit http://princetonidentity.com/.

About Con Edison

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $14 billion in annual revenues and $66 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam, and serves 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County. For financial, operations and customer service information, visit conEd.com.

