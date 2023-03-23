Korean Foodtech Startup Nuvilab is Now the Only Official Member of Google for Startups: Circular Economy Cohort within the Nation

Google announced 12 members of its 2023 Circular Economy Startup Cohort, one of which being the only Korean startup Nuvilab.

Over the course of 10 weeks, Nuvilab will receive various mentorship and partnership with multi-national institutions and corporations related to sustainability and circular economy.

Nuvilab is looking to utilize this opportunity, along with the recent Series A investment of approximately 8M USD , as its stepping stone for imminent global expansion.

SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean food-scanning startup "Nuvilab" was selected to be the only Korean startup among hundreds of candidates to join "Google for Startups Accelerator: Circular Economy". With this opportunity and recognition, Nuvilab will now be joining 12 startups/NGOs to support Google's effort to achieve global sustainability and circular economy.

"Google for Startups Accelerator: Circular Economy" addresses the top 3 sustainability topics of water security, carbon emission, and circular economy, by supporting prominent global startups to accelerate and nurture their potential contribution to global sustainability.

With seemingly imminent sustainability crisis around the corner, full-spectrum effort from multinational institutions and corporations to address the very subject matter is garnering unforeseen attention and support.

Nuvilab, famous for its 3D food-scanning technology paired with artificial intelligence to analyze the types and amount of food items presented, deemed its effectiveness in reducing food waste output as well as its ability to provide nutritional insight for the end-customers with over 70 on-site use cases. Upon joining the cohort, Nuvilab will now be a part of a 10-week program provided by Google and its 'Startup Success Manager(SSM),' tailored to its requirements to achieve a technological circular economy and business optimization. Nuvilab will also be receiving official support from Google with partnerships, cloud infrastructure, professional mentorships, networking, potential investment, and much more.

Logan Kim, the CEO of Nuvilab has mentioned that "It was such a great honor and motivation to be recognized with the potential impacts that Nuvilab can deliver, on a global scale." and further added that "[Nuvilab] will continuously improve our solution as we are gathering attention not only regionally, but also in the global market. "Google gTech Sustainability Manager Estee Cheng added that "The partnership with Nuvilab seems very promising for its broad potential application of core solutions, and Google is looking forward to expanding Nuvilab's core technology of Ai-backed food waste and sustainability platform to benefit global audiences."

Meanwhile, Nuvilab was selected as one of the top 3 honorees in the CES 2023 Global Media Awards, amassing more than 20,000 visitors over the 4 days of the event. Nuvilab's most recent investment was October 2022's Series A, raising thus far about 8M USD.

