Globe Life Inc. Renews Endowment to UT Southwestern Medical Center

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) today announced it will renew its endowment to UT Southwestern Medical Center, one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation. As part of its purpose-driven mission to help Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life has pledged $300,000 in support of the organization. Since 2013, Globe Life has provided an endowment in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at UT Southwestern.

Endowment deposits are placed in the Globe Life Community Medicine Fund and are used for funding family medicine initiatives led by UT Southwestern.

"At age 40, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. With the support of my colleagues at Globe Life and the excellent care I received at UTSW, I beat cancer and have been in remission for over ten years. I am truly grateful for the caring physicians, nurses, and support staff who make UTSW such an outstanding facility," said Joel Scarborough, Corporate Senior Vice President, Legal and Compliance, Globe Life.

The commitment of UT Southwestern to education, research, and patient care is remarkable and Globe Life has been proud to play a part in those efforts.

