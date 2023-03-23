Everest Medicines Announces Signing of an MOU for Strategic Cooperation with Guangdong Academy of Medical Sciences in Renal Diseases

GUANGZHOU, China, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines, announced today that it has signed an MOU for comprehensive strategic cooperation with Guangdong Academy of Medical Sciences in renal disease research, scientific innovation and translational studies.

The signing ceremony was held at the opening ceremony of Guangdong Medical Technology Week. Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines, and Professor Yu Xueqing, President of Guangdong Academy of Medical Sciences attended the ceremony.

Professor Yu Xueqing is an internationally renowned nephrologist who has held positions including President of International Society for Peritoneal Dialysis, Executive Director of the International Society of Nephrology, Chairman of the Chinese Society of Nephrology and is the president-elect of the Asia-Pacific Society of Nephrology. Under the leadership of Professor Yu and harnessing the wealth of expertise, technology and medical data at Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital and other affiliated research institutions, the Guangdong Academy of Medical Sciences is well recognized for its capabilities in medical research and innovation. Strategically situated in the Greater Bay Area and aligned with the implementation of key projects such as the development of national and regional medical centers, the Academy has a scientific research team to carry out R&D on critical and chronic non-infectious diseases and strives to advance research results into clinical development as soon as possible.

"There is significant unmet medical needs in renal diseases in China, especially in glomerular diseases, which is one of the core therapeutic areas of focus for Everest Medicines," said Rogers Yongqing Luo, CEO of Everest Medicines. "Guangdong Academy of Medical Sciences has strong scientific research capabilities and Professor Yu Xueqing is highly regarded in the field of nephrology. We are very pleased to have a strategic cooperation with the academy and hope that the partnership can help advance innovative research in renal diseases and benefit patients."

Everest Medicines' innovative drug candidates in renal space include Nefecon, the first-in-disease therapy for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for Nefecon in November 2022 and has also granted break-through therapy designation and priority review. In addition, EVER001, a next-generation covalent reversible Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, is in clinical development for the treatment of glomerular diseases. The company also has several programs at discovery stage with the most advanced candidate expected to file an IND next year.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development, and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company's core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. For more information, please visit its website at (www.everestmedicines.com).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

