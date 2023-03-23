Branch Technology Announces CEO Transition

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch Technology's Board of Directors and Leadership Team are excited to announce that Ryan Lusk will be joining the company as its new CEO effective April 3, 2023.

Branch Technology (PRNewsfoto/Branch Technology) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Lusk most recently spent 11 years at Jackson Furniture as its Chief Financial & Operating Officer, scaling it from $100M to nearly $500M. Prior to that, Lusk worked in New York City with Zolfo Cooper and co-founded Value Bridge Partners, providing private equity consulting services to established and growth-stage companies. He started his career at Southern Staircase implementing parametric CNC fabrication methods enabling the company to grow from $8M to $64M. Lusk earned an MBA from Duke University and a bachelor's degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering at Auburn University.

Branch Technology was founded in 2014 by Platt Boyd. During his time as CEO, Mr. Boyd invented and developed the company's core technology for robotic 3D printing called Cellular Fabrication (C-Fab®). This game changing technology has enabled innovation in the built world and has provided solutions in many industries, including construction, aerospace, and logistics. Since its founding, the company has launched five commercial products, produced over $10M of revenue, and raised $25M in equity funding. Mr. Boyd will assume the role of Founder & Chief Innovation Architect, leading the company's innovation, new product ideation, and strategic partnerships while also serving on the Board of Directors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Branch Technology