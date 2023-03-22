SafeSource Direct Introduces New, Lightweight Nitrile Exam Gloves Made in America

Gloves maximize "feel" at affordable price point

BROUSSARD, La., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeSource Direct is proud to announce its newest American-made PPE product: a nitrile exam glove designed for maximum feel and sensitivity. The approximately 3.5 mil thick chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves have received FDA 510(k) clearance and offer superior tactile feeling at a price point that meets the needs of busy medical professionals who go through large numbers of gloves in a day.

SafeSource Direct announced its newest American-made PPE product: a lightweight nitrile exam glove designed for maximum feel and sensitivity. The approximately 3.5 mil thick chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves have received FDA 510(k) clearance and offer superior tactile feedback at a price point that meets the needs of busy medical professionals who go through large numbers of gloves in a day. (PRNewswire)

"SafeSource's unique founding, along with its provider ownership and oversight, ensure healthcare professionals everywhere can be free to focus on their patients rather than worrying about their PPE," said Justin Hollingsworth, CEO of SafeSource Direct. "As a frontline healthcare provider, you can be assured that we share your priorities because we're partnered with your peers and colleagues. That's huge for both providers and patients, and it's those important groups who will continue to inspire our best moving forward."

Medical provider exam rooms often go through the greatest volume of gloves. With this in mind, SafeSource Direct developed the lightweight glove to offer a cost-effective solution that provides comfort, sensitivity, and affordability in lower-risk, high-volume environments.

"These gloves have FDA clearance and are comfortable, durable, and don't break—which is what our clinicians need," says Sandra Kemmerly, MD, the System Medical Director of Hospital Quality for Ochsner Health. "Because they come from SafeSource Direct, we know these gloves are ethically sourced and locally manufactured."

Clinician-tested, SafeSource Direct's gloves are the result of the industry's only manufacturer-provider partnership. Created as a joint venture with Ochsner Health during the COVID-19 pandemic, SafeSource Direct is the only PPE manufacturer that is U.S. provider-owned with U.S. provider-owned quality control.

With two state-of-the-art facilities in Broussard, Louisiana, SafeSource Direct has multiple operational production lines capable of manufacturing 108,000 gloves per hour. The company aims to have a dozen lines operational by January 2024 capable of producing over 2 billion gloves annually with additional manufacturing capacity available on-site. As the company expands its capacity over the coming months, it will be among the largest manufacturers of chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves in America- if not the largest.

In addition to gloves, SafeSource Direct produces Level 1 and 3 surgical ear loop and surgical tie masks and standard three-ply Level 1 and 3 procedure masks, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in May. It also makes shoe covers and will soon be making N95 respirators, hair bouffant head covers, isolation gowns, and more.

More information on the new lightweight gloves and SafeSource Direct's other American-made PPE can be found at safesourcedirect.com/our-products.

About SafeSource Direct

SafeSource Direct LLC is an American manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) dedicated to keeping our nation's healthcare and other essential workers safe on the job. At SafeSource Direct, success minded team-members use innovation and automation to provide high-quality American-made PPE at prices competitive with those of foreign suppliers. Headquartered in Lafayette Parish, La., SafeSource Direct operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Broussard as well as in neighboring St. Martin Parish. Positioned near the Mississippi River, rail lines, and interstate highways, it is well positioned to distribute PPE to the nation. To learn more about how SafeSource Direct is laying the groundwork for sustainability in the healthcare industry, visit SafeSourceDirect.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SafeSource Direct, LLC