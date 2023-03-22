NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Record Date and Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT") announced today that the record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be Monday, April 3, 2023. The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time. The Annual Meeting will be held exclusively through a virtual format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2023, will be able to vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting through the online platform.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including instructions on how to access the Annual Meeting, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting (together, the "Proxy Materials"). Attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to shareholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date in the manner described in the Proxy Materials.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

