Nadia Davis's New Memoir Explores the Powerful Pull of the Past and the Promise of the Future

SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In her compelling new memoir, Home Is Within You: A Memoir of Recovery and Redemption (published by Girl Friday Books; April 25, 2023), Nadia Davis shares her journey through trauma, addiction, and public scrutiny toward finding a special reservoir of strength and resilience that lives within all of us.

A beautiful, generational story of family, it welcomes the reader to share in both her pain and her joy and provides a compassionate voice for anyone who has walked on a similar path and is looking to find peace. Davis often refers to herself in her book as "a little brown girl," based on her experience growing up as the youngest of seven children with a mixed-race heritage including Native American, Mexican, and German roots. Her father fought against all odds to become a prominent lawyer, which inspired her own trajectory as a lawyer and a passionate advocate for justice. However, circumstances encompassing tragedy and trauma left her fighting for her life, both physically and mentally.

Brutally honest and generous, she tells her story from the beginning, stitching together the pieces of her past into a compelling tapestry of love, loss, and redemption. The chapters begin with "Dear Son . . ." and contain letters to her three sons. These letters include lessons, encouragement, advice, and questions about heritage and justice. Her story is incredibly engaging and relatable, filled with twists and turns and the highs and lows of life.

Ultimately, to break a cycle governed by shame, loneliness, resentment, and fear, she turned inward and found a "home within." This place, she explains, resides in each of our hearts and offers refuge, serenity, and clarity when we need it most. "It is a space to connect to anytime, anywhere, and under any circumstances." By showing her personal evolution and practices, she guides the reader to break down barriers and discover their inner strength.

Her courage to tell this story is both inspiring and enlightening. Home Is Within You gives a voice to those looking to transform their pain into hope, their shame into trust, and their weaknesses into strengths. But beyond that, it provides insight into how we find courage and perseverance within ourselves. With open arms, Davis invites the reader to join her on her journey. This memoir is "for all those seeking to heal and grow—for anyone wanting and needing a place free of judgment, where all forms of shame are banned, and internal sources of strength and freedom are nurtured."

Home Is Within You is currently available for preorder and is sold everywhere books are sold.

ABOUT GIRL FRIDAY BOOKS

Girl Friday Books, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, publishes nonfiction and fiction in a variety of categories, each book united by our belief in the power of an author's voice. Our team has decades of publishing and digital-agency experience and is the magic behind luminous bestsellers from licenses including CNN, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and Sesame Street. Learn more at GirlFridayBooks.com.

CONTACT

Georgie Hockett,

206. 659. 1837

georgie@girlfridayproductions.com

View original content:

SOURCE Girl Friday Books