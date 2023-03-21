GENESIS ELECTRIFIED GV70, ASSEMBLED IN USA, NOW ARRIVING AT U.S. RETAILERS

Features an all-wheel drive system with individual motors for front and rear wheels, generating a maximum output of 320kW / 429HP

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis Motor America announced that the brand's third all-electric model, the Electrified GV70, is now available at U.S. retailers. Assembled in the United States at the brand's production facility in Montgomery, Alabama, the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 includes class-leading standard equipment and technologies. Built upon the award-winning GV70 platform, the Electrified GV70 features exceptional utility and refined performance paired with a host of technologies designed exclusively for electric vehicles.

"We are pleased to announce that our first U.S.-assembled model has begun to arrive at retailers in 15 states," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "The launch of the Electrified GV70 is a significant moment for the brand as we continue to grow our EV lineup for American customers."

Starting at a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRPi) of $65,850, the Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD includes an entire suite of available safety and advanced driver assistance systems and is comprehensively equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and navigation system with a 14.5-inch HD screen, 20-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, leather seatings, heated and ventilated seats, vehicle-to-load charging and more. The Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD package, at an MSRP of $72,650, adds Nappa leather seating surfaces with quilting, a leatherette wrapped upper instrument panel, microfiber suede headliner, head-up display, a 3D instrument cluster, premium audio, active noise control-road, heated 2nd row seats and steering wheel, and manual rear sunshades.

The Electrified GV70 is available at select Genesis retailers in 15 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Design

The signature design elements of the award-winning GV70 continue to take shape the 2023 Electrified GV70's exterior. The Crest Grille has evolved into an aerodynamic crest that features an inverted G-Matrix pattern and incorporates a hidden EV charging port, creating a minimalist yet sophisticated look. The minimalist horizontal shape of the rear bumper completes the Electrified GV70's evolved profile. A simplified, tailpipe-free skid plate emphasizes the SUV's electric nature, while the iconic and progressive Two-Line headlamps put the finishing touch on the Electrified GV70 with Genesis' signature Two Lines architecture.

Completing the elegant and eye-catching look, the proprietary Genesis paint exudes richness and depth that sets it apart from all other cars on the road. The Electrified GV70 is available at launch in Vik Black, Savile Silver, Makalu Gray, and Makalu Gray Matte.

The interior boasts a driver-focused design, offering an intuitive and dynamic driving experience. A variety of materials, including woven wool, tricot, and suede fabrics have been used to furnish the model. The Electrified GV70 is available with a Glacier White or Obsidian Black interior, with perforated leather seating. The Prestige package adds a two-tone Glacier White option with copper piping and a refined quilting pattern in the Nappa leather seating.

Performance

Elegant and athletic, the Electrified GV70 offers powerful performance paired with standard all-wheel drive (AWD) to satisfy every type of driver. The powerful dual electric motors produce up to 320 kW, equivalent to 429 HP, while the addition of 350kW rapid charging enables the 77.4 kWh battery to charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 18 minutes, or more than 60 miles in five minutes under optimal conditions. Additionally, the 400V/800V multi-rapid charging system allows owners to utilize various forms of charging infrastructure. The multi-rapid charging system enables fast and stable charging by raising the voltage supplied by typical chargers from 400V to 800V, and owners can use both 400V and 800V charging infrastructure without the need for an additional converter.

The Electrified GV70 offers standard Boost Mode, allowing the driver to experience exhilarating performance with 483 HP of output for 10 seconds, making the driving experience more dynamic.

The Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) automatically connects or disconnects the motor and drive shaft depending on driving conditions. This enables seamless switching between 2WD and AWD, ultimately helping reduce unnecessary power loss and increasing driving efficiency. Estimated range for a fully charged Electrified GV70 is up to 236 miles AER.

The Electrified GV70 driving experience is further enhanced with Smart Regenerative Braking System 2.0, which regenerates energy through the braking system based on driving habits, real-time navigation, and road conditions. In driving mode, the Intelligent Pedal (i-Pedal) allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate, and slowly to a stop using just the accelerator pedal.

For added driving comfort, the Electrified GV70 also comes equipped with Active Noise Control-Road (ANC-R) that significantly reduces the level of noise by measuring and analyzing road noises and simultaneously creating soundwaves at opposite frequencies.

The Electrified GV70 also includes a V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature that supports a 3.6kW charge, which is higher than the power supply in the average home, enabling customers to conveniently use small electric appliances outside of the vehicle.

Technology and Comfort

The athletic design and exhilarating performance of the Electrified GV70 is enhanced with advanced technology and class-leading features that complete the driving experience. Navigation is standard with a class-leading 14.5-inch HD screen and cloud-based platform optimize routing, voice recognition and over-the-air updates. Ambient lighting complements the dash and center console, and a 12.3-inch digital 3D cluster found in the Prestige package tracks eye movement and displays a stereoscopic 3D image, improving visibility and convenience for the driver. A fingerprint reader starts vehicle and loads driver profiles.

Connected Care – Now Standard with No Expiration

For all new 2023 models, Genesis vehicles now come included with Connected Care, with no expiration.

Connected Care provides an always-on connection that helps with peace-of-mind safety features like Automatic Collision Notification, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and SOS Emergency Assistance when the vehicle has access to a cellular network connection. Additionally, a Monthly Vehicle Health Report, Maintenance, and Diagnostic Alerts are now included as standard.

The convenience features of Remote and Guidance packages will remain available with no additional charge for three years.

The Electrified GV70 also features Genesis Connected Services' all-new electric vehicle specific features such as Schedule Climate Control, Monthly Vehicle Health Report, Genesis Intelligent Assistant App, and Start / Stop charging remotely.

Genesis Connected Services and Connected Care depend on and are subject to commercial LTE wireless network availability.

Electrify America & Genesis

In collaboration with Electrify America, Electrified GV70 owners will receive three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Owners will have access to hyper-fast charging on Electrify America's coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.

2023 Electrified GV70 Pricing & Packaging Summary

Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD

MSRP starting at $65,850 (freight is an additional $1,125)

Standard Features

160 kW Front + 160 kW Rear Electric Motors Premium Navigation System w/ 14.5" HD Screen 77.4 kWh Battery 8" Digital Cluster + Analog Gauges Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio® Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ Monobloc Front Brakes 8 Airbags Drive Mode Select Premium Navigation System w/ 14.5" HD Screen R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering 8" Digital Cluster + Analog Gauges 20-inch Alloy Wheels AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio® Panoramic Sunroof Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open Genesis Digital Key Power Folding ECM Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo Wireless Device Charger LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps Fingerprint Authentication System Towing Pre-Wiring Genesis Connected Services Leather Seating Surfaces Vehicle-to-Load Charging Aluminum Trim Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar Premium Audio with 8 Speakers Driver's Seat with Power Cushion Extension, Power Bolster, and Ergo Motion 4 USB Ports Heated & Ventilated Front Seats 12V Power Outlets (1 Front 1 / Cargo) 60/40 2nd Row Folding Seats Cargo Screen & Luggage Net Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Auto Dimming Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink® Lane Keeping Assist 3-Zone Climate Control Lane Following Assist Power Telescoping Steering Wheel Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist Integrated Memory w/ Smart Posture Care Blind-Spot View Monitor Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist Parking Distance Warning Highway Driving Assist Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Remote Smart Parking Assist Intelligent Speed Limit Assist Safe Exit Assist Driver Attention Warning Advanced Rear Occupant Alert High Beam Assist Tire Mobility Kit Surround View Monitor



Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD Package

MSRP: $72,650 (freight is an additional $1,125)

(In addition to or in place of Standard Equipment)

Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

Leatherette Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel

Microfiber Suede Headliner

12.3-inch 3D Digital Instrument Cluster

Head-Up Display

Lexicon® Premium Audio

Active Noise Control – Road

Heated 2nd Row Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Manual Rear Door Shades

White Brake Calipers

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

i MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual retailer prices may vary.

