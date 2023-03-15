Timeless Vapes Unveils Artist Legacy Collaboration with Tati Suarez

The partnership for International Women's Month is the most recent installment of the Company's 'Artist Legacy' program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, today announced its latest Artist Legacy collaboration with Tati Suarez, a world-renowned artist and muralist based in Miami, Florida.

Tati Suarez Timeless Artist Legacy Collaboration (PRNewswire)

The Timeless Artist Legacy program provides artists, musicians and creatives with a platform to share their unique stories through the lens of cannabis culture. In celebration of International Women's Month, Timeless has partnered with Miami native Tati Suarez on a special-edition flip case and vaporizer battery inspired by the typography and palette of Art Nouveau. Produced in limited quantities, Suarez's flip case and battery combo will be available in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio and Missouri.

"We are thrilled to continue our Artist Legacy program with new work from Tati Suarez," said Kyle Webb, VP of Marketing. "Tati is an extremely dynamic artist with a singular perspective of the world that is displayed through each piece of her special-edition collaboration. Her Miami roots coupled with her appreciation of art history came together beautifully, we're very proud to be partnering with Tati on this project for International Women's Month."

Tati Suarez is a world-renowned musician who earned her BFA in illustration and design from the University of Miami in 2005. Raised by a Brazilian mother and El Salvadorian father, she uses her art as a vessel to tell stories that are heavily influenced by folklore and rich with symbolism. From Japan to Jamaica, she has had her work featured in countless galleries and showcases around the world. Along the way, she has collaborated with brands such as Netflix, L'Oreal, Reebok and Jansport.

"This has been one of my favorite brand collaborations to date. Timeless gave me complete creative freedom—not only in commissioning my artwork, but in allowing me full creative control of the entire package design. As an artist, you can't really ask for more. So proud of the final product and thankful for the opportunity," said Tati Suarez. "Cannabis helps fuel my creativity and manage my anxiety, so extending my work into this category felt like a no-brainer."

Tati Suarez's special-edition flip case and battery combo is produced through Timeless' Artist Legacy program, which is in its fifth year of existence. Previously, the Company has worked alongside artists like Yai Vila, Skinner, and Sheryo of Yok and Sheryo among other accomplished creatives to drive cannabis culture forward through art. For more information regarding the Timeless Artist Legacy program and upcoming collaborations, please visit https://www.timelessvapes.com/legacy/.

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

