Stila Cosmetics Appoints Daniel M. Annese and Beth DiNardo to Advisory Board

GLENDALE, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stila Cosmetics ("Stila"), a leading artistry beauty brand, today announced that Daniel M. Annese, founder and president of Dallas-based consultancy Future Solution Consulting, LLC, and Beth DiNardo, beauty industry veteran, have been appointed to Stila's Advisory Board. The Estée Lauder Companies ("Estée Lauder") alumni will leverage their decades of industry expertise to help Stila accelerate its strategic initiatives and generate scale.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Daniel and Beth to Stila," said Michelle Kluz, CEO of Stila. "Their deep industry knowledge, unique skill sets, and growth-oriented mindset make them the ideal additions to our Advisory Board, as we continue to innovate in pursuit of long-term success."

Mr. Annese previously spent over 25 years at Estée Lauder where he was a member of the Executive Leadership team responsible for providing strategic direction, business insights and brand development to optimize the company's long-term growth. He also served as a Global Brand President for Aramis Fragrances and Designer Fragrances, and before that, as Senior Vice President/Global General Manager, facilitated the rapid expansion of Estée Lauder and Tom Ford Beauty globally.

Ms. DiNardo has spent more than 25 years working in the beauty industry, serving as a member of Estée Lauder's Executive Leadership team for ten years, and Global President of Smashbox Cosmetics since day one of its sale to Estée Lauder, successfully integrating the brand and enabling it to achieve double-digit growth. Previously, she was a General Manager of Rodan+Fields, where she supported the rollout of the brand's successful new business model. Before that, Ms. DiNardo was Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Clinique Laboratories where she was responsible for double-digit growth due to her global marketing approach focused on product innovation and enhancing core product-focused market strategies.

