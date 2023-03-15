OnQuality Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations of OQL025 and OQL06x, at the AACR Annual Meeting

Preclinical data on OQL025 as a potential prophylactic treatment for EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform rash

Preclinical data on OQL06x as a potential prophylactic treatment for EGFR inhibitor-induced diarrhea

SEATTLE, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced side effects occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract) and to improve the quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced it will present preclinical data for its two drug candidates, OQL025 and OQL06x, at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting. The conference will be held in Orlando, FL, April 14-19, 2023.

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals) (PRNewswire)

EGFR inhibitors are a class of drugs commonly used in the treatment of various cancers, including lung and colorectal. However, EGFR inhibitors can lead to dose-limiting skin toxicities and/or diarrhea in some patients.

The most common skin toxicity associated with EGFR inhibitors is acneiform rash, which frequently appears on the face, neck, upper chest, and back. The incidence ranges from 20% to over 90% among patients receiving these drugs.

The incidence of EGFR inhibitor-induced diarrhea ranges from 40% to 90% depending on the specific agent and dose. The severity of diarrhea can also vary, with some patients experiencing moderate or severe diarrhea that can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and other serious complications. Cancer patients experiencing diarrhea have a 40% higher therapy discontinuation rate compared to those who do not.

To address this significant unmet need, OnQuality is developing OQL025 and OQL06x. OQL025 is a novel topical cream, and OQL06x a gut-restricted JAK inhibitor.

"OQL025 and OQL06x are first-in-disease drug candidates for EGFR inhibitor-induced skin rash and diarrhea." said Robert C. Tyler, Ph.D., Senior Medical Director of OnQuality. "I am looking forward to sharing the data at the conference."

Abstract Information:

Title: OQL025, a topical cream for the prevention of epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor-induced skin rash

Presented By: Robert C. Tyler, Ph.D.

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Cancer Outcomes 1

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Abstract Number: 3211

Title: OQL06x, a gut-restricted janus kinase inhibitor to control epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor-induced diarrhea

Presented By: Robert C. Tyler, Ph.D.

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Cancer Outcomes 1

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Abstract Number: 3212

About OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to pioneering the discovery and development of targeted supportive oncology therapies that address treatment-related toxicities at their molecular source. By treating on-target toxicities of the anti-cancer treatments, OnQuality's targeted supportive therapy candidates have the potential to reduce the severity and incidence of adverse events while sustaining the efficacy of the cancer treatments. OnQuality's targeted therapies, therefore, have the potential to improve both quality of life and outcomes for cancer patients.

OnQuality is leveraging its proprietary, AI-enabled CARE (Computation-Aided dRug-target-toxicology sEarch methodologies) platform to identify targets and drug candidates, to develop first-in-disease targeted supportive therapies addressing unmet medical needs in the emerging areas of oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology. This includes VEGFR inhibitor-induced Hand-Foot Skin Reaction, capecitabine-induced Hand-Foot Syndrome, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor-induced skin rash, chemotherapy-induced diarrhea and gastrointestinal side effects of immunotherapies. For more information about OnQuality Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.onqualityrx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are often identified by the words "may", "might", "believes", "thinks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends" or other similar expressions. In addition, expressions of our strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based on what OnQuality Pharmaceuticals believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. OnQuality undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnQuality Pharmaceuticals