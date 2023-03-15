Lindenwood University Offers New Avenue for Assistance For Students Experiencing a Mental Health Crisis

Uwill partnership offers a direct connection to licensed therapists trained in trauma

NATICK, Mass., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindenwood University, today, announced a partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to offer students a direct connection to a licensed therapist trained in trauma. Lindenwood students will now have access to counselors trained to assess risk and deescalate situations.

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions including Boston College, University of Michigan, American Public University System, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com (PRNewswire)

"Immediate mental health crises are on the rise, and students need help now more than ever," said Dawn Meyer, Interim Director, Student Counseling and Resource Center. "Uwill is there to help people in distress by providing direct connections to licensed therapists trained to support students."

Uwill joins Lindenwood at a time when recent survey data from NASPA shows a continued decline in student mental health. 43% of student affairs and counseling leadership felt that the increased severity of mental health challenges was the main issue facing colleges today.

"While the prevalence of student mental health trauma has increased dramatically, colleges have responded and adapted," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "We offer a comprehensive mental health solution, and providing students a direct crisis connection allows for well-rounded support, no matter the circumstances."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill partners with students from all 50 states, including institutions such as Bucknell University, Gettysburg College, Morgan State University, and Santa Fe Community College.

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions including Boston College, Dartmouth College, University of Michigan, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com.

Media Contact:

Brett Silk

bsilk@uwill.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uwill, Inc