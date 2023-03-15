DADA Now's Automobile Delivery Service Fulfills 3.3 million orders in 60 cities Across China

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The on-demand delivery service platform from Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), Dada Now, has recently launched an automobile delivery service, to better support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

To date, the automobile delivery service has been launched in more than 60 cities nationwide, including Beijing, Harbin, Fuzhou, Changsha, Hefei and Shanghai, among others. The accumulated number of fulfilled orders has reached over 3.3 million, and the total delivery mileage has exceeded 38 million kilometers.

Dada Now rider waited to pick up a flower bouquet for on-demand delivery (PRNewswire)

Previously in the Chinese market, delivery services have predominantly used two-wheeled electric vehicles to fulfill orders, but Dada Now has now introduced automobiles to better fulfill the demand of SMEs and personal users in various scenarios. Automobiles have clear advantages over two-wheeled electric vehicles in this respect, in being able to deliver heavy load, delicate products for long distances to an extent that two-wheeled electric vehicles cannot.

The service has been adopted by hundreds of thousands of SMEs and personal users. Also, as for intra-city, long-distance orders, the average delivery time of automobiles is 20 minutes faster than electric vehicles.

Since launching in July 2021, Dada Now has established a comprehensive delivery capacity, including electric vehicles, automobiles and autonomous delivery, to provide high-quality, efficient delivery services at an affordable cost.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dada Group