CAROL'S DAUGHTER CELEBRATES THIRD ANNUAL NATIONAL CURL CRUSH DAY

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 3rd annual National Curl Crush Day on March 16, Carol's Daughter is inviting everyone to join the #CurlCrushChallenge and post a selfie (old or new) of your gorgeous curls, kinks, and coils, to celebrate how far we've come in the journey of loving and embracing our natural hair. Tag @carolsdaughter and use the hashtags #NationalCurlCrushDay #CurlCrushChallenge for a chance to win a year supply of your favorite Carol's Daughter products and The Lip Bar's best-selling products which include the Gloss Up Sheer Gloss in "Goddess," a Beauty Bundle, and the Double Duty Brush Kit.

Carol's Daughter, the pioneer, natural hair care brand, established Curl Crush Day in 2021 to empower everyone to embrace their curls and be their OWN #curlcrush after a survey found that 82% of Black women experience "curl envy" or wishing their hair looked like someone else's.

"I learned from my mom that I would not ever be happy with what is beautiful and wonderful about me if I was always comparing myself to others. That is one of the reasons why this day is so important to me. We must love ourselves as we are. Celebrate who and what we are today. Without that foundation, we will not get stronger or better," said Carol's Daughter Founder, Lisa Price.

Get those crush-worthy curls with Carol's Daughter's best-selling Goddess Strength Collection , made to help you showcase your inner goddess. To help you reach even greater heights and lengths in your hair care journey, the line is expanding with its newest addition, True Stretch Cream . This elongation cream, blended with Castor Oil, Black Cumin Seed, and Ginger, stretches, and defines hair for up to 48 hours!

The Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength Collection, including the new True Stretch Cream, is available now at Target , Walmart , and Amazon .

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

- Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

