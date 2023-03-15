Billtrust Announces LYNXUS as a Referral Partner

Transportation and Logistics Consultant Offers its Clients Automated Invoicing and Payment Solutions

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. and WESTON, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and digital payments market leader, has announced LYNXUS, a leading transportation and logistics solutions company, as a referral partner. The LYNXUS strategic relationship with Billtrust enables its clients to digitize their AR function and get paid faster with an automated solution for credit , invoicing and payments , cash application , as well as Billtrust's Business Payments Network .

"We are honored that LYNXUS has chosen Billtrust to help their transportation clients future-proof their businesses."

LYNXUS chose Billtrust for its industry-leading order-to-cash platform which reduces manual tasks that inhibit cash flow and bolsters financial resilience to withstand the risks of a potential recession or economic slowdown. Billtrust also brings deep transportation and logistics experience , equipping transportation companies with the tools to lower AR costs and meet growing demand for B2B electronic payments and interactions.

"LYNXUS and Billtrust recognize that transportation companies not only get the world's cargo where it needs to go but require faster invoicing and payments to maximize cash flow," said Pradeep Vachani, CEO, LYNXUS. "By working with Billtrust and bringing their proven order-to-cash platform to our clients, we continue to accelerate their efficiency, predictability and revenue growth."

"Automated accounts receivable processes reduce costs and improve cash flow," said Nick Babinsky, Billtrust Senior Vice President, Channel Partnerships. "We are honored that LYNXUS has chosen Billtrust to help their transportation clients future-proof their businesses through our world-class receivables and digital payments solutions."

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. The order-to-cash process is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of the order-to-cash process, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

About LYNXUS

LYNXUS delivers intelligent operations that accelerate our clients' efficiency, predictability, and revenue growth. That's why leaders in the industry depend on LYNXUS business process outsourcing (BPO) to drive exceptional outcomes for their logistics organizations.

