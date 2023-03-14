BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Vendry announced the release of Copilot, the first-ever browser extension built to help event planners source venues and vendors.

The Vendry Announces New Chrome Browser Extension for Event Planners (PRNewswire)

Sourcing venues and vendors is an intensive research process that requires planners to spend hours digging through hundreds of web pages in search of the perfect partner. Now, with Copilot, they can quickly leverage The Vendry's data and tools without ever having to leave their webpage.

When a planner visits a venue or vendor's website, Copilot will display a popup showing additional information about the business from its profile on The Vendry, such as recent press articles, events, accolades, and more.

Planners can also use Copilot to save information about the venues and vendors they're researching. They can add them to lists, write notes, upload files, and even request a proposal directly from the extension.

"Planners spend an enormous amount of time searching high and low to find the right partners for their events," said Daphne Hoppenot, CEO & Founder. "We want to help them narrow in on the best options as quickly as possible, and now Copilot allows them to leverage The Vendry no matter where their search begins."

The Vendry Copilot Chrome extension is available for free to all users today. For more information read the blog post here.

Download The Vendry Copilot Chrome Extension.

About The Vendry:

The Vendry is the modern way for companies to source venues, vendors, and inspiration for their events. The Vendry has over 25,000 members and has helped plan thousands of live and virtual events. Sign up for The Vendry Pro to gain access to more than 15,000 venues and vendors, request proposals all in one place, and centralize your team's knowledge into a single dynamic database.

LinkedIn: The Vendry

Instagram: @thevendry

Media Contact:

Carter Blatt

CMO of The Vendry

carter@thevendry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Vendry