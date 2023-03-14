Paul Pharris Joins Egg Medical

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Egg Medical, Inc., a medical technology company committed to reducing scatter radiation exposure during interventional angiographic procedures, is excited to announce that Paul Pharris will be joining the Company as the Chief Revenue Officer and VP of Sales and Business Development. Paul brings an extensive track-record of success in medical technology and will report to the Chief Commercial Officer, Gavin Philipps.

"We are thrilled to have Paul join Egg Medical. Paul's skill and vision will enable us to accelerate the market adoption of the Egg Nest™ radiation protection system and reduce the risks of radiation exposure for everyone in the cardiac cath lab. Paul believes in building a foundation of trust and transparency, both internally and externally, to embrace new markets and navigate quickly to achieve goals." said Gavin Philipps, Chief Commercial Officer of Egg Medical.

Prior to Joining Egg Medical, Paul most recently served as the Vice President of U.S. Sales for the Coronary Therapies Division at Boston Scientific. Paul built an impressive track-record of ascension in the Boston Scientific organization, holding roles as the West Zone Vice-President, Area Zone Vice President, and Vice President of Corporate Accounts. Paul was also a Sales Representative and Region Manager and a 7-time President's Club winner. During his time at Boston Scientific, Paul was selected to participate in the Leadership Development Program and Advanced Leadership Development Program. Paul also was selected to attend Harvard University School of Business for Bill George's Authentic Leadership Course.

Scatter Matters to Paul, and his passion for helping physicians, staff and hospitals in the cardiovascular space makes him the perfect leader to drive adoption of the EggNest™ and reduce the impact of scatter radiation for everyone in the interventional suite.

About Scatter Radiation

Scatter radiation is a form of secondary radiation created when the primary x-ray beam used to image the patient's anatomy during interventional fluoroscopy procedures is reflected off the patient's body in the procedure room. Physicians and staff who work in these environments are exposed to scatter radiation during medical procedures (such as angioplasty, stenting, and transcatheter valve treatment), putting them at increased risk for long-term health effects. Mounting published data show a link between this occupational radiation exposure and cancer, cataracts, hypertension, and neuro-degenerative issues, despite the use of standard x-ray shielding.

About the EggNest™ XR

The EggNest™ XR is a comprehensive, scatter radiation protection system fully integrated into the workflow of the modern Cath Lab. The system is built on a novel carbon fiber platform with integrated radiation shielding that replaces the patient mattress on the x-ray table. It protects the entire medical team regardless of location, dramatically reducing scatter radiation exposure. Testing performed by the company and confirmed by independent hospital studies have shown that the EggNest™ system reduces room scatter radiation by up to 91 percent vs. standard shielding.

