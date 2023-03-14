Marking An Unprecedented Milestone, Favorable Winter Conditions

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara City Cruises announced today, its 2023 season will mark a banner year for the popular Niagara Falls boat tour with the earliest opening date in its recorded history. Rated as one of Canada's most memorable experiences, Niagara City Cruises will begin its 2023 season on Thursday, March 16th running tours from 10am-4pm EST.

Niagara City Cruises Announces 2023 Season With Its Earliest Opening Ever Of Tours To The Iconic Falls on March 16th

"This is a historic event for boat tours to the base of Niagara Falls marking the earliest on record that Niagara City Cruises has ever operated, and going back before our time, there is no recorded opening of the Niagara Falls boat tours operating as early as March," says Mory DiMaurizio, Chief Operating Officer of City Cruises in Canada. "2023 is our comeback year, and we are excited to be able to welcome both locals and tourists alike to the iconic destination, and this year, be part of families March spring break to enjoy during their time here in the Niagara region."

The annual spring opening of one of Canada's must-see tourist attractions is largely dependent on the build-up of ice on Lake Erie over the winter, which this year, has been minimal. While there have been some snowstorms and frigid stretches during this year's winter, overall, conditions have been favorable. As little as one percent of Lake Erie's surface was covered with ice, and water temperatures above freezing at the end of February. As an affect, it has prompted a relatively early removal of the ice boom that is installed -- where Lake Erie empties into the Niagara River -- to manage the amount of ice entering the River, reducing the risk of ice jams that can damage property and reduce waterflow that is generating hydroelectricity.

The removal of the ice boom is a key event for the opening of Niagara City Cruises. While that typically happens in spring — the ice boom was removed on March 29 last year — the general lack of ice on the lake this year meant the New York Power Authority and Ontario Power Generation began removing the ice boom on March 2nd.

The sailing schedule for March:

March 16 th to March 19 th — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 24 th to March 26 th — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daily service begins March 31st with tours to the base of the Falls running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expanded summer operating hours will begin May 1st.

Ticket prices are: Adult $32.75, Child (ages 3 – 12) $22.75, Infant (2 and under) Free. Plus, applicable taxes. Tickets will be available niagaracitycruises.com, on the CityExperiences mobile app, or in-person at the Niagara City Cruises Main Ticket Plaza located at 5920 Niagara River Parkway, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6X8.

About Niagara City Cruises:

Niagara City Cruises, the official Boat Tour operator for the Niagara Parks in Niagara Falls, Canada, is a subsidiary company of Hornblower Cruises and Events; a North American company based in San Francisco, California, with more than 100 vessels and 30 years of experience operating various types of marine services across the east and west coasts. As Canada's most memorable visitor experience, the Niagara Falls boat tour operation hosts millions of visitors a year and since its opening in 2014, Niagara City Cruises has welcomed more than 14.6 million visitors.

About City Experiences:

City Experiences represents Hornblower Group's expansive portfolio of water- and land-based experience companies and includes two sub-brands: City Cruises and City Ferry. City Cruises companies operate dining, sightseeing and private events across 22 destinations in the U.S., Canada and the UK. City Cruises companies also operate cruises on behalf of the National Park Service and the Niagara Parks Commission and currently hold service contracts to provide ferry service to the Statue of Liberty National Monument and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration, Alcatraz Island and Niagara Falls. City Ferry companies offer specialized knowledge and expertise required to transport passengers, vehicles and other cargo safely across inland and coastal waterways, serving as operator of NYC Ferry and Puerto Rico ferry system, among others. City Experiences' portfolio of companies also offers a range of water- and land-based experiences including shore excursions, partner-offered experiences, multi-port packages, with companies including Venture Ashore, Walks and Devour Tours. For more information visit cityexperiences.com.

