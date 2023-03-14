NATION'S BUSIEST GENERAL AVIATION AIRPORT LANDS A NEW FUEL PROVIDER

Arizona native draws inspiration from Howard Hughes as he opens business.

PHOENIX, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mesa's Falcon Field Airport quickly expands, so does the high demand for fuel and other aviation services. "We're really excited to be the new Full Service FBO on the field," said George and Nikki Cunningham, founders of Cunningham Aviation, a new Fixed Base Operator at the airport.

Cunningham Aviation, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Cunningham Aviation, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The Cunningham's are proud Mesa, AZ natives and have been regular customers at Falcon over the years. "This is where I learned to fly about 20 years ago," George said. "As a pilot, the best thing about Falcon Field is how easy it is to get in and out of, and the tower is by far the best in the Phoenix area to work with."

Cunningham Aviation has partnered with World Fuel Services, a global fuel and energy service provider. The airport's newest FBO offers full-service Jet A and 100LL, as well as a self-service 100LL island.

With an additional fuel provider on the field, Cunningham expects the Mesa airport to show up on the radar more frequently for private pilots and charter companies looking for fuel, hangar and tie-down leasing and other aircraft and pilot services.

You can find Cunningham Aviation in a newly renovated 30-thousand-square-foot hangar originally built by Howard Hughes in the mid 70s. It is where the Hughes AH-64 now known as the Apache Longbow Attack Helicopter was developed and built until 1984.

The Cunningham's and their crew will be celebrating this latest endeavor with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for March 16th at 10AM at 4753 E. Falcon Dr., Mesa AZ 85215. Some of the special guests in attendance will be former US Congressman Barry Goldwater Jr., a lifelong pilot like his father, as well as Mesa Mayor John Giles and newly elected Mesa Council Member Alicia Goforth.

