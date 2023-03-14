National Cycling League Announces Broadcast Partnership with GCN+

GCN+ to stream all four NCL Cup Invitationals in Miami Beach, Atlanta, Denver, and Washington D.C, starting on April 8 2023

MIAMI, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cycling League (NCL), the first of its kind professional sports league built around 21st century values of diverse ownership, gender equality, technology, and sustainability, today announced a three-year broadcast partnership with GCN+.

GCN+ is solely focused on bringing cycling fans the best of international racing, analysis and original documentaries, broadcasting more than 300 calendar days of live road racing, cyclocross, track, and mountain biking each year. Led by some of the most experienced and engaging commentators in the industry, GCN+ is the premier international hub for coverage of professional cycling. One-day and stage races are available live, on demand and as highlights, with subscribers gaining access to exclusive documentaries about the most iconic, inspiring and controversial riders, teams and brands.

All racing coverage (subject to territory restrictions) and exclusive documentaries are available year-round on GCN+ via the GCN App, all web browsers, Amazon FireTV, Samsung Smart TV, AndroidTV, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay and Apple TV. Racing fans can use the GCN app to interact with NCL coverage through polls, quizzes and other bitesize content such as course previews and start lists.

"We fully believe the future appeal of professional sports will be driven by our foundational values built around three dimensions of diversity, equity, and inclusion, across ownership, teams & fans, unleashing the full volume of global audience adoption and consumption. The National Cycling League's innovative race format live streaming on GCN+ delivers the blueprint for that global vision, through a partner that shares those values, directly to millions of race fans' connected devices," said NCL Co-Founder and CEO, Paris Wallace. "We're looking forward to showcasing the incredible female and male talent of the NCL peloton and the excitement of the first American professional cycling racing league to a new global audience of cycling fans."

Daniel Lloyd, Director of Racing, GCN+, said: "My ears instantly pricked up when I first heard about the National Cycling League. The criterium scene in the US has been going from strength to strength in recent years, and that continues with the addition of this brand new series, which you'll be able to watch live on GCN+. The NCL features a brand new format, and will commence in 2023 with four rounds in prime locations - Miami, Atlanta, Denver and Washington. We are guaranteed a lot of action, in part because of what's on the line; the NCL has the largest prize pot ever seen in criterium racing. For traditional road racing fans, there's no doubt it will be a departure from the norm, but things need a shakeup on occasion, and I'd predict that the NCL will do exactly that."

With on-site commentary from veteran criterium racing broadcasters, fans on-site and around the world will get real-time insights on the racing action as well as behind-the-scenes stories on the teams and athletes. Modeled on successful broadcast styles from prime-time sports leagues, NCL coverage will feature extensive pre-game and post-game shows.

NCL Co-founder and Forbes ranked most powerful NFL agent, David Mulugheta, commented, "As we build the National Cycling League to rival the major U.S. sports leagues, we need to create great media products for fans on-site and around the world. Knowledgeable, long-time cycling fans who watch GCN+ will immediately realize NCL races belong alongside coverage of The Classics and Grand Tours."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL CYCLING LEAGUE

The National Cycling League, Inc. is revolutionizing professional cycling in the United States by building the professional sports league of the future – a league with foundational values of diverse ownership, gender equality and inclusion, technology, and sustainability. Featuring a new cycling league format, racing on iconic circuits, in the most iconic cities. Men and women will compete on the same team, on the same course, in a way that respects their differences yet weighs their performances and values their contributions equally.

The NCL will launch in 2023 with 10 teams (invite-only) of professional cyclists competing for a record-setting $1 Million prize purse across a series of criterium-style races in four major markets: Miami Beach, Fla. – April 8th; Atlanta, Ga. – May 14th; Denver, Colo. – August 13th; and Washington D.C. – September 17th. In 2024, the National Cycling League will expand to a planned eight (8) cities across the U.S.

Paris Wallace

Paris is a co-founder and serves as the CEO of the NCL. A recognized expert on entrepreneurship and DE&I, he is currently an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Harvard Business School and previously lectured at MIT and Wharton. Prior to the NCL, Paris founded and served as the CEO of Ovia Health, the nation's leading women's health and technology company, which he sold to LabCorp in 2021. Paris also founded Good Start Genetics, a genomics technology company focused on fertility and reproductive health, which was acquired by Invitae.

David Mulugheta

David is a co-founder of the NCL and considered one of the most influential figures in sports, earning the title of the No. 1 NFL agent in the world by Forbes for his work negotiating several record-breaking contracts. David was not only the first African American to receive that distinction, he is also the youngest person to ever sit atop the coveted list. To date, he has negotiated NFL contracts valued in excess of $2 billion.

