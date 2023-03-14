McCormick® Announces Redesign of Core Line of Herbs & Spices

Global flavor leader releases first bottle redesign in nearly 40 years, including

new signature SnapTight™ packaging

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in nearly 40 years, McCormick®, the global leader in flavor, has launched a brand-new design for its core red cap branded products. More than just a packaging change, the new bottles – tested and preferred by consumers – address a desire to buy and cook with the freshest herbs and spices. The brand's new signature SnapTight™ lids will assure home cooks that their bottles are closed tight, locking in flavor and freshness between use.

The new bottles have begun to rollout on retail shelves nationwide, and the transition will continue over the year for all McCormick red cap products. This includes the most essential herbs and spices, such as Cinnamon, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Parsley, and Crushed Red Pepper.

"Our new bottle redesign is not only a milestone celebration for the brand, but for our home cooks as well," said Nikki French, Group Vice President Marketing, NA Consumer at McCormick. "These changes deliver a new standard when it comes to our passion and continued pursuit of flavor."

From packaging through at-home use, McCormick has implemented several changes that give consumers reasons to add them to cart. Leveraging the redesign as a substantial opportunity to further their environmental commitments and listening to consumer feedback, the new bottles are made from a 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. Prominently printing product names and best by dates on the lid, will help consumers reach for the right flavors. Clear label designs showcase the transparency and quality of McCormick herbs and spices. An improved bottling process draws out excess air during filling, reducing the amount of oxygen inside which can impact freshness over time; and new proprietary SnapTight™ lids audibly seal in flavor, so herbs and spices remain fresher, longer.

To learn more about how McCormick's new bottle is making an impact and to check out the new packaging, visit: McCormick.com/Impact.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

