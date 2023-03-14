InnoVision Marketing Group Announces the Formation of Its New Talent & Casting Agency With the Launch of a Regional Search for a Wide and Diverse Group of Talent

InnoVision Marketing Group Announces the Formation of Its New Talent & Casting Agency With the Launch of a Regional Search for a Wide and Diverse Group of Talent

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National agency InnoVision Marketing Group is widening its capabilities with the creation of InnoVision Talent & Casting (ITC), adding to its growing list of in-house services.

InnoVision Talent & Casting (ITC) (PRNewswire)

InnoVision Talent & Casting is looking to add to its diverse and inclusive talent roster in Southern California .

In preparation of their formal announcement to production companies, studios, photographers and other advertising agencies scheduled for June 1, 2023, ITC is actively searching for talent to join their current talent roster of actors, models, voiceover talent and extras.

Born from one of the most reputable agencies in the nation, the new talent and casting entity will complement InnoVision Marketing Group's current five divisions and services, including brand strategy, advertising, creative, film production, digital media, traditional media, public relations and Grupo Español.

ITC's mission is to challenge the traditional types of casting and talent agencies by welcoming a more inclusive roster, giving opportunities to underrepresented groups and people of all diversities and backgrounds and never requiring any fee or cost to anyone on their roster. Their biggest differentiator from other talent & casting agencies will be their fee structure that gives every person on their roster one hundred percent of their earnings, with no commissions taken out of their pay.

For many years, there has been a perception issue in the media and advertising industry with a major lack of diversity and inclusion. InnoVision Talent & Casting is addressing this head-on, welcoming talent from all walks of life. There is a niche to fill a hole in the market of reputable talent and casting agencies, set out to be different from the rest. With over a decade of experience in the film, TV and advertising industry and established media partnerships, ITC is a reputable partner with the background and knowledge to support the career growth of emerging talent.

"Having previously been a partner in a global agency with offices in Chicago, New York, LA and Houston, I'm tired of seeing San Diego being treated as a second-rate city when it comes to advertising, video production and marketing services," says Ric Militi, CEO and Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. "It's time for San Diego to take a stand and let the world know that there is incredible talent here and that major corporations in San Diego should start looking in their own backyard before going to other markets."

ITC's charter is to be able to supply talent for any request, large or small, for any type of production, and maintain a client roster that is diverse and inclusive of all ethnicities, ages, genders, identities, and people with disabilities.

"When you look at the world around us, it's incredibly diverse, with all types of people from every walk of life. Our new talent and casting division is going to reflect the reality of life, not the perception that Hollywood is painting of it," says Militi.

InnoVision offers everything under the marketing umbrella in-house and tailors the pricing and scope of each client partnership based on what stage of growth the company is in. Representing brands in multiple categories, including airports, automotive, fast-casual dining, food & beverage, healthcare, soft drinks, casinos, retail, tribal government, economic development and nonprofits, the agency serves clients across the US.

To join the talent roster, please click here. To learn more about ITC, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at bianca@teaminnovision.com. To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, please click here.

About InnoVision Marketing Group

What began as an idea of a way to better service clients, has turned into a brand that stands out among the rest. InnoVision Marketing Group is a full-service, nationally recognized agency, with clients across the country, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Phoenix, Tampa and Orlando. From branding to creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, video production, social advertising and management, PR and digital content, entirely everything is done in-house. Our client portfolio spans across several different industries, including casino, dining, jewelry, healthcare, lifestyle, nonprofit and more.

Since first opening in 2012, InnoVision has branched out from its humble beginnings, adding world-class clients to a growing roster that includes Valley View Casino & Hotel, Palomar Health, Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders, and more. InnoVision also offers commercial film production through Pretzel Logic Productions, a wholly owned subsidiary, creating cutting-edge commercial and internet films while embracing storytelling and the brand vision.

At the heart of everything we do, InnoVision is committed to maintaining our unique culture. Team members at InnoVision are continually empowered, inspired and supported on a daily basis, no matter their position. We work hard to ensure an environment that team members thrive and grow in. The happier our team is, the better the work we produce – something we remember every day. To learn more about InnoVision, please visit TeamInnoVision.com.

Contact:

Bianca Kasawdish

Vice President of Public Relations

InnoVision Marketing Group

(619) 516-9337

Bianca@teaminnovision.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InnoVision Marketing Group